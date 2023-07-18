faidr Android app now offers exclusive content and podcasts alongside commercial-free AM/FM

faidr 3.0 UI coming to Android in early Q3





BOULDER, CO, July 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire - Auddia Inc. ( AUUD, Financial) ( AUUDW, Financial) ("Auddia" or the "Company"), developer of a proprietary AI platform for audio and innovative technologies for podcasts that is reinventing how consumers engage with audio, announced today that it has released its exclusive content offering faidrRadio to the Android version of its flagship mobile app, faidr. Podcasts were added to the product in May of this year.

faidrRadio includes both Music Casts—episodic, hosted content that functions like a podcast with full-track plays—and Music Stations, wall-to-wall music playlists based on genre or theme. The Company launched faidrRadio in its iOS faidr product in January of 2023. Upon its launch on iOS, there were 50 hours of exclusive content available within faidrRadio. Since the iOS launch, Auddia has increased the amount of exclusive content on faidrRadio by 4x due to consumer interest. Android users will now be able to join iOS listeners in accessing close to 200 hours of exclusive faidrRadio content in the current release.

“We are excited that our Android users can begin listening to our faidrRadio programming alongside their favorite podcasts and commercial-free AM/FM stations,” said Auddia’s CEO Michael Lawless. “Since originally launching faidrRadio in our iOS product, we’ve seen it account for approximately 33% of all the plays in that app, and we’re happy Android users now get to experience our exclusive Music Casts and Music Stations.”

The Company now moves to bring the faidr 3.0 interface to Android ( download here ), which is currently only available in iOS ( download here ), targeting an early Q3 release.

About Auddia Inc.

Auddia, through its proprietary AI platform for audio identification and classification and related technologies, is reinventing how consumers engage with AM/FM radio, podcasts, and other audio content. Auddia’s flagship audio superapp, called faidr, brings two industry firsts to the audio-streaming landscape: subscription-based, ad-free listening on any AM/FM radio station and podcasts with interactive digital feeds that support deeper stories and open untapped revenue streams to podcasters. faidr also delivers exclusive content and playlists, and showcases exciting new artists, hand-picked by curators and DJs. Both differentiated offerings address large and rapidly growing audiences with strong purchase intent. For more information, visit: www.auddia.com

