VANCOUVER, BC, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Elevation Gold Mining Corporation (TSXV: ELVT) (OTCQX: EVGDF) (the "Company" or "Elevation Gold") is pleased to announce the production results for the three and six months ended June30, 2023 ("Q2 2023"). The Company expects to file its interim financial statements and management discussion and analysis in August 2023.

Second Quarter 2023 Highlights

Elevation Gold produced 6,788 ounces of gold from 721,187 ore tonnes processed with average grades of 0.38g/t, approximately equal to the quantity of gold produced in Q2 2022.

The Company sold 6,839 ounces of gold during Q2 2023.

Year-to-date 2023, the Company sold 14,918 ounces of gold, an increase of 10% over the gold sales in the comparable year-to-date period of 2022.

Average mined grade increased from 0.39g/t during the first half of 2022 to 0.41 g/t during the first half of 2023, a 5% increase.

Consolidated Operational Results Summary

The following table provides a summary of the Company's operational statistics for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022.

Q2 2023 Q2 2022 YTD 2023 YTD 2022 Ore tonnes mined T 745,781 726,226 1,424,435 1,461,443 Ore tonnes stacked T 721,187 768,997 1,419,538 1,486,895 Contained gold ounces stacked Oz 8,850 10,456 18,538 18,506 Gold grade g/t 0.38 0.42 0.41 0.39 Gold ounces produced Oz 6,788 6,809 14,677 13,077 Gold ounces sold Oz 6,840 6,998 14,918 13,510

Tim Swendseid, Elevation Gold's CEO, stated "Our second quarter production reflected some fragmentation and crusher maintenance challenges, and the majority of the ore was sourced from West Pit. Moss's second half is forecasted to show improvement as we mine additional East Pit ore and move past the issues experienced in the first half. We remain confident in our guidance of 34,000 to 36,000 ounces of gold production for all of 2023. We have kicked-off construction of our 3A-Ph2 Leach pad, which will be completed in Q4 2023 and will provide sufficient leach pad capacity for ore production through 2025. Our collective Moss Mine team had an outstanding half in terms of safety and are well prepared to carry out improvements throughout the remainder of the year."

Change in Directors

At the Company's annual general shareholder meeting ("AGM") held on June 22, 2023, Mr. Geoff Burns did not stand for re-election as director, and Mr. Douglas Ward was elected to replace him. Douglas Hurst, Chairman of Elevation Gold, commented "I would like to take this opportunity to thank Mr. Burns for his outstanding commitment and dedication to the Company over the years. The board of directors appreciates everything he has done and wishes him every success in his future endeavors, and he has certainly left a positive mark on the Moss Mine.

Mr. Ward has worked in the metals and mining industry for over thirty-five years, primarily in the silver, gold, and copper producing sectors. He was previously VP Technical Services for Maverix Metals Inc. and has held positions of Director of Business Development at Pan American Silver, VP Corporate Development with Revett Minerals, Manager Business Development/Senior Financial Analyst at Coeur Mining, and Technical Analyst for N.M. Rothschild & Sons. Mr. Ward holds a B.Sc. in Mining Engineering from the Colorado School of Mines and an M.B.A. from the University of Denver. Douglas Hurst, Elevation Gold's Chairman, stated "The Board of Directors is thrilled to welcome Mr. Ward to the Company. He brings a wealth of experience in the mining industry and will be a valuable member of the team."

About Elevation Gold Mining Corporation

Elevation Gold is a publicly listed gold and silver producer, engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of mineral properties located in the United States. Elevation Gold's common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") in Canada under the ticker symbol ELVT and on the OTCQX in the United States under the ticker symbol EVGDF. The Company's principal operation is the 100% owned Moss Mine in the Mohave County of Arizona. Elevation also holds the title to the Hercules exploration property, located in Lyon County, Nevada.

