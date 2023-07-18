ShiftPixy, Inc. (Nasdaq: PIXY) (“ShiftPixy” or the “Company”), a Miami-based disruptive worker engagement and management platform, today announced the launch of its game-changing “Instant Interview” feature, resolving a major roadblock to getting workers hired.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230710475500/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

This innovative technology allows gig workers to record a short video interview on their phone by answering a few quick questions. The shift manager then sees the gig worker’s profile and video, and says “yes” to the worker who then moves through an AI-driven, very personal experience to start their shift.

The need for speed in the recruitment process has never been more important. According to data, response time is crucial as 52% of job seekers are extremely likely to move forward with the recruitment process if they hear back from the employer within 24 hours. Since virtual interviews can help reduce overall recruitment time by more than 20%, ShiftPixy’s Instant Interview feature optimizes the hiring process, allowing employers to quickly find and hire the right candidates for their needs. The technology has proven to be effective for swiftly moving quality workers to fill open shifts, providing a better, faster, and safer solution for part-time hourly shift work.

“Instant Interview is a feature that we are really excited to bring to market,” said Scott Absher, Co-Founder and CEO of ShiftPixy. “We have been working to automate the traditional friction points that slow a worker’s move from interest in the job, to showing up for work. Getting an interested candidate in front of the hiring manager quickly eliminates process drift and gives the candidate an immediate indication of interest.” Mr. Absher continued, “We have been trying to help our clients who rely on hourly workers to think of this process of getting people on the job like speed dating. This innovative method for screening and clearing a candidate to start a new gig is a game-changer for entry level positions in the staffing industry.”

The modern workforce demands less friction and more flexibility, and with ShiftPixy’s Instant Interview feature, employers can meet their needs where they are. This innovative technology is a key example of how ShiftPixy is leading the way in the on-demand staffing industry, providing solutions that are effective, efficient, and meet the needs of today’s workforce.

Watch a short video about the Instant Interview here.

About ShiftPixy

ShiftPixy is a disruptive human capital services enterprise, revolutionizing employment in the Gig Economy by delivering a next-gen platform for workforce management that helps businesses with shift-based employees navigate regulatory mandates, minimize administrative burdens and better connect with a ready-for-hire workforce. With expertise rooted in management’s more than 25 years of workers’ compensation and compliance programs experience, ShiftPixy adds a needed layer for addressing compliance and continued demands for equitable employment practices in the growing Gig Economy.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements regarding the anticipated use of proceeds from the private placement, the anticipated closing date of the private placement and the anticipated filing and effectiveness date for a registration statement related to the resale of the common shares and common shares underlying warrants from the private placement. Although such forward-looking statements are based upon what management of the Company believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate. If any of the risks or uncertainties, including those set forth below, materialize or if any of the assumptions proves incorrect, the results of the Company, could differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements we make. The risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks associated with the nature of the Company’s business model; the Company’s ability to execute its vision and growth strategy; the Company’s ability to attract and retain clients; the Company’s ability to assess and manage risks; changes in the law that affect the Company’s business and its ability to respond to such changes and incorporate them into its business model, as necessary; the Company’s ability to insure against and otherwise effectively manage risks that affect its business; competition; reliance on third-party systems and software; the Company’s ability to protect and maintain its intellectual property; and general developments in the economy and financial markets. These and other risks are discussed in the Company’s filings with the SEC, including, without limitation, its Annual Report on Form 10-K, and its periodic and current reports on Form 10-Q and Form 8-K. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change, except as required by applicable securities laws. The information in this press release shall not be deemed to be “filed” for the purpose of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, and will not be deemed an admission as to the materiality of any information that is required to be disclosed solely by Regulation FD. Further information on these and other factors that could affect the financial results of the Company, is included in the filings we make with the SEC from time to time. These documents are available on the “SEC Filings” subsection of the “Investor Information” section of the Company’s website at https://ir.shiftpixy.com/financial-information/sec-filings, or directly from the SEC’s website at https://www.sec.gov. Consistent with the SEC’s April 2013 guidance on using social media outlets like Facebook and Twitter to make corporate disclosures and announce key information in compliance with Regulation FD, the Company is alerting investors and other members of the general public that the Company will provide updates on operations and progress required to be disclosed under Regulation FD through its social media on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube. Investors, potential investors, shareholders and individuals interested in the Company are encouraged to keep informed by following us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230710475500/en/