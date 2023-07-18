CORRECTION FROM SOURCE: Irving Resources Announces Completion of Non-Brokered Private Placement

20 hours ago
Not for Distribution to United States Newswire Services or for dissemination in the United States

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 10, 2023 / Irving Resources Inc. (CSE:IRV)(OTCQX:IRVRF, Financial) ("Irving" or the "Company") reports that in its news release of July 7, 2023 announcing the closing of its private placement of 1,429,573 common shares of the Company at a purchase price of C$1.0351 per share, the amount paid in US dollars was incorrectly stated and should have read US$1,094,353.

About Irving Resources Inc.:

Irving is a junior exploration company with a focus on gold in Japan. Irving resulted from completion of a plan of arrangement involving Irving, Gold Canyon Resources Inc. and First Mining Finance Corp.

Additional information can be found on the Company's website: www.IRVresources.com.

Akiko Levinson,
President, CEO & Director

For further information, please contact:

Tel: (604) 682-3234 Toll free: 1 (888) 242-3234 Fax: (604) 971-0209

[email protected]

THE CSE HAS NOT REVIEWED AND DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ACCURACY OR ADEQUACY OF THIS RELEASE.

This news release does not constitute an offer for sale, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, in the United States or to any "U.S. Person" (as such term is defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act")) of any securities of Irving. The securities of Irving have not been, and will not be, registered under the 1933 Act or under any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to a U.S. Person absent registration under the 1933 Act and applicable state securities laws or an applicable exemption therefrom.

