InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX-IIP.UN) (“InterRent”) announced today that it will release its 2023 second quarter financial results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 2, 2023. Management will host a conference call and webcast to speak to these results on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at 10:00 AM EST.

Conference Call & Webcast

The dial-in numbers for the conference call are 1-888-396-8049 (toll free) and 416-764-8646 (international). No access code required.

The webcast will be accessible at: https://www.interrentreit.com/2023-q2-results.A replay will be available for 7 days after the webcast at the same link.

About InterRent

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties.

InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

InterRent's primary objectives are to use the proven industry experience of the Trustees, Management and Operational Team to: (i) to grow both funds from operations per Unit and net asset value per Unit through investments in a diversified portfolio of multi-residential properties; (ii) to provide Unitholders with sustainable and growing cash distributions, payable monthly; and (iii) to maintain a conservative payout ratio and balance sheet.

