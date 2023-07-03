Caligan Partners LP Reduces Stake in Standard BioTools Inc

15 hours ago
Caligan Partners LP (Trades, Portfolio), a prominent investment firm, recently reduced its stake in Standard BioTools Inc (LAB, Financial), a leading manufacturer of life science tools. This article will delve into the details of the transaction, provide an overview of both the guru and the traded company, and analyze the financial health and stock performance of Standard BioTools Inc.

Details of the Transaction

On July 3, 2023,

Caligan Partners LP (Trades, Portfolio) reduced its holdings in Standard BioTools Inc by 779,345 shares, a change of -9.09%. The transaction, which was executed at a price of $1.97 per share, had a -1.07% impact on the guru's portfolio. Following the transaction, Caligan Partners LP (Trades, Portfolio) now holds 7,797,454 shares in Standard BioTools Inc, representing 10.83% of their portfolio and 9.90% of the company's total shares.

Profile of the Guru: Caligan Partners LP (Trades, Portfolio)

Caligan Partners LP (Trades, Portfolio), based at 515 Madison Avenue, New York, NY, holds 11 stocks in its portfolio, with a total equity of $143 million. The firm's top holdings include Anika Therapeutics Inc (ANIK, Financial), Exelixis Inc (EXEL, Financial), Standard BioTools Inc (LAB, Financial), Evolus Inc (EOLS, Financial), and Liquidia Corp (LQDA, Financial). 1678516997681315840.png

Overview of the Traded Company: Standard BioTools Inc

Standard BioTools Inc, a US-based company, specializes in the manufacture of life science tools focused on the analysis of single cells and industrial applications of genomics. The company operates in two segments: Genomics and Proteomics, with the majority of its revenue derived from the Americas. As of July 10, 2023, the company has a market capitalization of $174.014 million and its stock is trading at $2.22.

Analysis of the Traded Company's Financial Health

Standard BioTools Inc's financial health is reflected in its balance sheet, profitability, and growth ranks, which stand at 3, 2, and 2 respectively. The company's cash to debt ratio is 1.52, while its return on assets (ROA) is -34.57%. The company's gross margin growth is -4.10%, indicating a decline in profitability. 1678516980279148544.png

Evaluation of the Traded Company's Stock Performance

Standard BioTools Inc's stock performance is evaluated based on several factors. The company's price to GF Value is 0.69, indicating that the stock is undervalued. Since the transaction, the stock has gained 12.69%, while its year-to-date price change ratio stands at 70.77%. However, since its IPO in 2011, the stock has declined by 83.56%. The company's GF Score is 61, indicating poor future performance potential.

Conclusion

In conclusion,

Caligan Partners LP (Trades, Portfolio)'s recent transaction has had a significant impact on its portfolio and the stock of Standard BioTools Inc. Despite the company's declining profitability and poor future performance potential, the stock remains undervalued, presenting a potential opportunity for value investors. However, investors should exercise caution due to the company's negative ROA and declining gross margin growth. As always, it is recommended to conduct thorough research and analysis before making investment decisions.

