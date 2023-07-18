DALLAS, July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Permex Petroleum Corporation (CSE: OIL) ( OILCF) (FSE: 75P) ("Permex" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce the close of its warrant exercise program (the “Program”), as previously announced by the Company in its news releases dated May 18, 2023 and June 16, 2023 (the “Initial News Releases”). Pursuant to the Program, the Company amended the outstanding unlisted common share purchase warrants of the Company (the “Eligible Warrants”) to USD$2.86 per Eligible Warrant from May 18, 2023 to June 30, 2023 (the “Exercise Deadline”).



Pursuant to the Program, an aggregate of 273,410 Eligible Warrants were exercised for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately USD$781,952. As a result, the Company issued an aggregate of 273,410 common shares in the capital of the Company (each, a “Share”) and 273,410 common share purchase warrants (each, an “Incentive Warrant”). Each Incentive Warrant is exercisable for one Share for a period of 5 years from the Exercise Deadline, at a price of USD$4.50 per Share. In connection with the Program, the Company agreed to pay a finder's fee of $62,556 and issue an aggregate of 21,872 non-transferable finder’s warrants (the “Finder’s Warrants”) on the same terms as the Incentive Warrants, to ThinkEquity, an arm’s length party, as financial advisor.

Permex anticipates using the proceeds from the Program for working capital purposes. For additional information on the Program, please refer to the Initial News Releases.

The Incentive Warrants, Finder’s Warrants and any securities issuable on the exercise thereof, are subject to a four-month hold period from the date of issuance pursuant to applicable Canadian securities laws, in addition to such other restrictions as may apply under applicable securities laws of jurisdictions outside of Canada. None of the securities issued in connection with the Program are registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act"), and none of them may be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the 1933 Act. The Company has agreed to file a registration statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to register the Shares within 30 days of the end of the Exercise Deadline. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any state where such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful.

