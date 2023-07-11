Atlas Corp.'s 2022 Sustainability Report: Embedded ESG Values Drive Decision Making

July 11, 2023

LONDON, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Atlas Corp. ("Atlas" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the publication of its 2022 Sustainability Report, its third annual report. The comprehensive document shines a spotlight on the year-long accomplishments of Atlas subsidiaries, Seaspan Corporation ("Seaspan") and APR Energy ("APR"), for the calendar year 2022.

The report demonstrates Atlas' long-standing commitment to embedding Environmental, Social, and Governance ("ESG") principles into daily operations and decision making.  In the 2022 Sustainability Report, Atlas applied the Global Reporting Initiative and Sustainability Accounting Standards Board reporting frameworks as guidance to determine report content and quality in terms of materiality, stakeholder inclusiveness, sustainability context, and clarity.

Bing Chen, President & CEO of Atlas, commented, "ESG has been firmly embedded in our vision, mission, and our employees' daily work across the group. As the global leader in the container shipping and mobile power sectors, our long-term market leadership and success are built on the foundation of sustainability in everything we do and for everyone in our company.  I am extremely proud of our team's track record of practical approach and consistent contribution over the decades. From introducing alternative fuels to our fleet at Seaspan to diversifying our energy portfolio at APR, we are making strategic investments in our assets and operations to lead the implementation of ESG initiatives as we continue to grow our businesses."

In 2022, Atlas undertook numerous efforts toward decarbonization, reinforcing its respective market leader positions. Chen continued, "Seaspan and APR's approach to decarbonization is centered on forward-thinking commercial solutions, a firm commitment to evolve programs that mitigate risks, an adaptive approach to our customers' needs, and making investments in the future of our success."

Inclusive workplace practices are a cornerstone of Atlas' commitment to ESG. The Company celebrates diversity and fosters an environment free from discrimination, as reflected by Seaspan's strides in promoting women within the traditionally male-dominated seafaring industry. Atlas understands the importance of investing in the wellbeing of its global workforce. In 2022, the company donated to the Sailor's Society and International Seafarers' Welfare and Assistance Network to support seafarer wellness.

The full report is now available for download on Atlas' website at esg.atlascorporation.com.

About Atlas

Atlas is a leading global asset owner and operator, with a focus on investing capital to grow a long lasting and sustainable business. Atlas brings together an experienced asset management team with deep operational and capital allocation experience. The company targets long-term, risk-adjusted returns across high-quality infrastructure assets in the maritime, energy, and other infrastructure verticals. Atlas' portfolio companies, Seaspan Corporation and APR Energy are exceptional, industry-leading operating platforms in the global maritime and energy spaces, respectively. For more information, please visit atlascorporation.com.

