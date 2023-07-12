Kevin Guest Named Chairman of Direct Selling Education Foundation

Author's Avatar
25 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SALT LAKE CITY, July 12, 2023

USANA executive chairman to lead board focused on industry research

SALT LAKE CITY, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- USANA Executive Chairman Kevin Guest was recently named the new Chairman of the Direct Selling Education Foundation (DSEF). Over the next year, he'll help guide the strategic actions of the organization, which works with the academic community to support research in direct sales-related disciplines.

USANA_Logo.jpg

"It is a great honor to support the Direct Selling Education Foundation through my new role," Guest said. "I believe so strongly in the DSEF's 50-year mission to engage and educate the public on the ways direct selling empowers individuals, supports communities, and strengthens economies worldwide. I'm excited to work with the talented DSEF staff and board members to make a difference for our industry and millions of direct sellers and their customers."

Guest was named chief executive officer of USANA in 2016, followed by the role of chairman and CEO in 2020. During his tenure, USANA saw record growth in active customers and revenue. Guest recently transitioned from his role as CEO in July 2023 to Executive Chairman of USANA's board. He also served as Direct Selling Association (DSA) Chairman for the past two years.

DSA and DSEF President Joseph N. Mariano commented, "I am delighted that Kevin Guest has assumed the chairmanship of the Direct Selling Education Foundation after his exemplary service as Chairman of the Direct Selling Association." 

DSEF Executive Director Gary Huggins added, "Kevin's expertise in and devotion to direct selling will greatly enrich the Foundation and also serve to strengthen DSEF's Fellows program, for which he has been a passionate supporter."

For 50 years, DSEF has partnered with members of the academic community to support research and education programs. These programs expand the knowledge and understanding of the fundamental principles of direct selling. The Foundation works with more than 250 professors in a variety of disciplines—such as entrepreneurship, marketing, ethics, sales, consumer studies, business, and economics—to develop direct selling-related academic research, case studies and teaching content.

About USANA
USANA (NYSE: USNA) prides itself on providing consumers the highest quality nutritional products in the world. From its award-winning supplements to its innovative Celavive skincare and Active Nutrition lines, USANA has proven for more than 30 years why it's a company you can trust. How about giving us a try? Shop at USANA.com or learn more about USANA's sustainability efforts here.

Media Contact: Amy Haran
Executive Vice President of Communications
(801) 954-7641
media(at)USANAinc(dot)com

favicon.png?sn=LA55232&sd=2023-07-12 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kevin-guest-named-chairman-of-direct-selling-education-foundation-301875137.html

SOURCE USANA

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA55232&Transmission_Id=202307120707PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA55232&DateId=20230712
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.