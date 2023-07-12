DENVER, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vortex Brands Co. (OTC: VTXB) is thrilled to announce the successful integration of its latest batch of cutting-edge bitcoin mining machines into its operations. The deployment of these state-of-the-art machines has significantly increased the company's hashpower by an impressive 35%, solidifying its position as a leading player in the bitcoin mining industry.

With a strategic focus on expansion, Vortex Brands Co. continues to invest in cutting-edge technology to enhance its mining operations. The addition of these new machines further strengthens the company's mining capacity, enabling it to capitalize on the growing demand for cryptocurrencies and maximize returns for its valued shareholders.

The newly integrated machines have been strategically deployed across Vortex's network of mining farms, carefully selected for their favorable locations with low energy costs and supportive regulatory environments. This ensures optimal efficiency and profitability, allowing Vortex Brands Co. to remain at the forefront of the rapidly evolving bitcoin mining market.

"We are thrilled to announce the successful integration of our new bitcoin mining machines, which have significantly bolstered our hashpower by 35%," said Todd Higley, CEO of Vortex Brands Co. "This strategic investment is a testament to our unwavering commitment to delivering value to our shareholders. By expanding our mining capacity, we are well-positioned to meet the growing demand for cryptocurrencies and generate attractive returns on investment."

Vortex Brands Co. has built a strong reputation for delivering solid returns to its shareholders through its revenue-generating mining activities and consistent dividend distribution. By leveraging cutting-edge technology, the company remains dedicated to optimizing its mining operations, ensuring long-term profitability and sustained growth.

As the company continues to expand its hashpower and strengthen its market position, Vortex Brands Co. remains committed to transparency and providing comprehensive information about its mining operations. Shareholders are encouraged to stay informed and track the company's progress.

Transparency Aligned with our unwavering commitment to transparency, we prioritize providing comprehensive information about our bitcoin mining operations. Shareholders are strongly encouraged to visit the following link to gain full visibility into our wallet: https://www.blockchain.com/btc/address/38xnQP3mbWoDQTqLZy3GFMZyd2bwigvwCp

*Revenue related calculations. Please note that the Company believes that any revenue related calculations are accurate and based on factual information, there can be no assurance that the Company will be able to achieve all projections due to number of business-related factors, such as power pricing, mining equipment availability, bitcoin mining difficulty, bitcoin market pricing and other unforeseen issues in deploying its mining rigs. You can view update information on Bitcoin Mining by visiting https://minerstat.com/coin/BTC

Certain statements in this release constitute forward-looking statements . These statements include the capabilities and success of the Company's business and any of its products, services or solutions. The words "believe," "forecast," "project," "intend," "expect," "plan," "should," "would," and similar expressions and all statements, which are not historical facts, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, any of which could cause the Company to not achieve some or all of its goals or the Company's previously reported actual results, performance (finance or operating) to change or differ from future results, performance (financing and operating) or achievements, including those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC, copies of which may be obtained from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov . The Company assumes no, and hereby disclaims any, obligation to update the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

