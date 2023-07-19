IQVIA Holdings Inc. ( IQV, Financial)

Fears about biotech funding and the sell-off in the broader life sciences area created an opportunity for us to invest in IQVIA during the quarter. IQVIA is a leading provider of clinical trials and health care technology and analytics formed through the merger of Quintiles and IMS Health in 2016. We believe that IQVIA is positioned at the heart of trends toward advanced therapeutics and personalized medicine and that it is the most levered contract research organization (CRO) to decentralized clinical trials requiring digital capabilities. We think that IQVIA has additional growth opportunities from delivering real-world evidence to biopharma companies and other health care providers using data and software to meet regulatory and reimbursement mandates. CEO Ari Bousbib has a strong track record on operations and capital allocation and significant skin in the game through his large equity holdings in the company. We were pleased to be able to add IQVIA to the portfolio near a trough multiple of less than 15x our estimate of normal earnings.

From Bill Nygren (Trades, Portfolio)'s Oakmark Fund second-quarter 2023 commentary.