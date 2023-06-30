On June 30, 2023, CANTOR FITZGERALD, L. P. (Trades, Portfolio), a prominent investment firm, reduced its stake in BGC Group Inc. This article will provide an in-depth analysis of the transaction, the guru's profile, and the traded company's basic information. The data used in this article is accurate as of July 12, 2023.

CANTOR FITZGERALD, L. P. (Trades, Portfolio), headquartered at 110 EAST 59TH STREET, NEW YORK, NY, is a renowned investment firm with a diverse portfolio. The firm's investment philosophy is centered around strategic asset allocation and risk management. With an equity of $4.71 billion, the firm holds 671 stocks, with its top holdings being iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF( IEI, Financial), iShares Core S&P 500 ETF( IVV, Financial), Apple Inc( AAPL, Financial), Microsoft Corp( MSFT, Financial), and Rumble Inc( RUM, Financial). The firm's top sectors are Financial Services and Technology.

Transaction Details

The transaction took place on June 30, 2023, with CANTOR FITZGERALD, L. P. (Trades, Portfolio) reducing its stake in BGC Group Inc by 9.41%, impacting its portfolio by -0.94%. The firm sold 10,007,193 shares at a price of $4.43 per share, leaving it with a total of 96,313,001 shares. This represents 9.15% of the guru's portfolio and 25.60% of the traded company's stock.

About BGC Group Inc

BGC Group Inc, a brokerage and financial technology company, serves the global financial markets. The company offers a wide range of financial products, including fixed income, equities, commodities, derivatives, and real estate. It also provides software solutions for trading platforms, clearing, trade execution, and other back-office services. The company's clients include banks, brokerage houses, hedge funds, and investment banks. BGC Group Inc operates in one reportable segment, providing brokerage services to the financial markets. The majority of its revenue is earned in the United Kingdom, followed by the United States.

The company's market capitalization stands at $1.76 billion, with its stock price at $4.58. The stock's PE percentage is 41.64, and it is considered fairly valued according to the GF valuation. The stock's GF value is 4.30, with a price to GF value ratio of 1.07. The stock has gained 3.39% since the transaction and has a year-to-date price change ratio of 16.24%.

Stock Analysis

BGC Group Inc's stock has a GF score of 71, indicating a likely average performance. The stock's rank balance sheet, rank profitability, rank growth, and rank GF value are 5, 7, 3, and 3, respectively. The company's financial health is reflected in its cash to debt ratio of 0.44 and interest coverage of 3.53. The company's ROE and ROA are 6.14 and 0.95, respectively.

Comparison with Other Gurus

Other gurus who also hold the traded stock include Joel Greenblatt (Trades, Portfolio) and Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss. Soros Fund Management LLC holds the most shares of the traded stock.

Conclusion

The reduction of CANTOR FITZGERALD, L. P. (Trades, Portfolio)'s stake in BGC Group Inc is a significant move that impacts both the guru's portfolio and the traded company. The transaction's influence on the stock and the guru's portfolio will be closely monitored by investors and market analysts. The traded company's stock performance and financial health will also be a key focus in the coming months.