OPAL Fuels Inc. (Nasdaq: OPAL), a leading vertically integrated producer and distributor of renewable natural gas (RNG) and renewable energy, announced that Jim Martell has been appointed to serve on its Board of Directors and Audit Committee, effective June 28, 2023.

“Jim is an accomplished transportation industry leader whose broad skillset and talents will help us drive greater impact as we continue to expand RNG production and supply heavy duty transportation fleets with a fuel source that’s cleaner than fossil fuels at no additional cost,” said Mark Comora, Chairman of OPAL Fuels’ Board of Directors. “We are excited to welcome Jim’s unique leadership background and transportation industry relationships to our Board.”

Jim is a logistics veteran with 40 years of industry experience, previously serving as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Express-1, the predecessor company of XPO Logistics, Inc., a company engaged in freight logistics. Jim served on the XPO Board until 2016. Jim joined Express-1 after serving as Chief Executive Officer of SmartMail, which was acquired by DHL International GmbH, from 1999 to 2006. Before that, Jim was a founding senior executive of UTi Worldwide, a global transportation and logistics company, which he managed from 1995 to 2000. Prior to UTi Worldwide, Jim spent nearly 14 years in various management positions at FedEx and UPS. Jim has served on the Boards of multiple private logistics and transportation companies and previously served on the Boards of publicly traded companies Stericycle, Inc. from 2020 to 2022, and Mobile Mini, Inc. from 2010 to 2020.

“RNG is today’s optimal solution to displace diesel for heavy-duty truck fleets, with its clear sustainability benefits that come at no extra cost,” said Mr. Martell. “I am delighted to join the OPAL Fuels Board and believe my work in fleet management, global supply chains, and business development will lend itself well to the company’s efforts to expand cost-effective renewable energy solutions that enable customers to achieve net-zero now and improve their bottom line at the same time.”

About OPAL Fuels Inc.

OPAL Fuels Inc. (Nasdaq: OPAL) is a leading vertically integrated producer and distributor of renewable electricity and renewable natural gas (RNG), a proven low-carbon energy source that is rapidly decarbonizing multiple sectors including the transportation and utility industries. OPAL Fuels delivers complete renewable solutions to customers and production partners. With a portfolio of 24 operating renewable fuel and renewable power projects, OPAL Fuels is positioned to advance the clean energy transition in support of renewable fuel for transportation, for utilities, for powering EV charging infrastructure, and by offering hydrogen fuel solutions. To learn more about OPAL Fuels and how it is leading the effort to capture North America’s harmful methane emissions and decarbonize the economy, please visit www.opalfuels.com.

