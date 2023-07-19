BlackRock Advisors, LLC (“BlackRock”) released today share repurchase activity for certain BlackRock-advised closed-end funds (the “Funds”) during the quarter ended June 30, 2023. The Funds have authorized open market share repurchase programs (the “Repurchase Programs”) pursuant to which each Fund may repurchase, through November 30, 2023, up to 5% of its outstanding common shares in open market transactions. The Repurchase Programs seek to enhance shareholder value by purchasing Fund shares trading at a discount from their net asset value (“NAV”) per share, which could result in incremental accretion to a Fund’s NAV. Below is a summary of share repurchase activity over this past quarter and since the inception of each Fund’s Repurchase Program:

Summary of share repurchase activity during the most recent calendar quarter ended June 30, 2023:

Summary of share repurchase activity since Repurchase Program inception as of June 30, 2023: