38 minutes ago
BlackRock Advisors, LLC (“BlackRock”) released today share repurchase activity for certain BlackRock-advised closed-end funds (the “Funds”) during the quarter ended June 30, 2023. The Funds have authorized open market share repurchase programs (the “Repurchase Programs”) pursuant to which each Fund may repurchase, through November 30, 2023, up to 5% of its outstanding common shares in open market transactions. The Repurchase Programs seek to enhance shareholder value by purchasing Fund shares trading at a discount from their net asset value (“NAV”) per share, which could result in incremental accretion to a Fund’s NAV. Below is a summary of share repurchase activity over this past quarter and since the inception of each Fund’s Repurchase Program:

Summary of share repurchase activity during the most recent calendar quarter ended June 30, 2023:

Fund Name

Ticker

Number of Shares Repurchased

Total Amount of Shares Repurchased

Total Amount of NAV Accretion

Average Discount on Days Repurchased

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust

BGR

91,571

$1,079,548

$151,647

-12.4%

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust

BOE

353,603

$3,537,695

$525,671

-13.2%

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust

BGY

664,899

$3,648,566

$500,272

-12.4%

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust

BMEZ

317,211

$5,172,759

$840,181

-14.2%

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust

BSTZ

370,145

$6,444,276

$1,265,957

-16.5%

BlackRock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust

BCX

748,035

$6,926,600

$1,062,764

-13.6%

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust

BFZ

27,787

$324,914

$37,371

-10.5%

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc.

MUC

607,921

$6,517,927

$1,118,102

-14.8%

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc.

MUJ

305,324

$3,396,867

$561,352

-14.4%

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc.

MIY

163,969

$1,809,535

$295,620

-14.3%

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund

MPA

47,928

$544,429

$80,446

-13.3%

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust

BHV

5,759

$61,382

$9,754

-14.0%

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust

BNY

141,033

$1,433,037

$246,031

-14.9%

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc.

MHN

133,782

$1,384,389

$226,637

-14.2%

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc.

MYN

218,213

$2,180,812

$354,960

-14.2%

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc.

MVF

369,059

$2,486,493

$398,791

-14.1%

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc.

MVT

136,024

$1,422,366

$230,287

-14.3%

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc.

MUI

400,668

$4,572,036

$689,685

-13.4%

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc.

MQY

450,420

$5,194,057

$710,614

-12.4%

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc.

MQT

128,633

$1,297,684

$196,842

-13.6%

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II

BLE

277,281

$2,859,863

$453,455

-14.0%

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust

BYM

122,823

$1,378,434

$184,346

-12.1%

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc.

BKN

133,152

$1,514,458

$222,438

-13.1%

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc.

MYD

259,889

$2,704,768

$414,189

-13.6%

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust

BFK

327,183

$3,241,131

$522,340

-14.2%

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc.

MYI

377,910

$4,091,857

$583,942

-12.7%

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc.

MUE

154,973

$1,509,159

$248,762

-14.5%

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc.

MHD

338,229

$3,922,634

$841,400

-14.1%

Summary of share repurchase activity since Repurchase Program inception as of June 30, 2023:

Fund Name

Ticker

Number of Shares Repurchased

Total Amount of Shares Repurchased

Total Amount of NAV Accretion

Average Discount on Days Repurchased

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust

BGR

1,997,416

$19,903,367

$2,756,152

-12.4%

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust

BDJ

2,974,888

$23,626,347

$2,641,607

-10.1%

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust

BOE

7,251,833

$74,121,483

$9,815,813

-12.0%

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust

BGY

8,613,877

$45,903,582

$5,888,454

-11.7%

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust

BMEZ

4,639,814

$73,363,722

$13,425,626

-15.5%

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust

BSTZ

1,622,202

$27,555,754

$5,322,021

-16.1%

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

BIGZ

16,419,435

$159,541,184

$31,534,448

-18.4%

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust

BCAT

4,390,352

$67,635,655

$11,547,447

-15.5%

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust

ECAT

3,325,611

$47,257,972

$9,686,105

-17.1%

BlackRock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust

BCX

13,201,038

$106,742,957

$15,516,843

-13.1%

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust

BST

136,367

$2,799,570

$284,111

-9.1%

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc.

HYT

4,695,612

$48,249,031

$6,328,699

-11.8%

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust

BTZ

4,222,616

$52,321,626

$7,126,080

-12.1%

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc.

DSU

4,887,450

$54,871,336

$5,651,691

-9.7%

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc.

FRA

2,000,291

$24,605,346

$3,520,574

-12.8%

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust

BGT

1,361,673

$15,886,943

$2,250,227

-12.4%

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc.

BKT

145,423

$854,488

$79,581

-8.7%

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust

BLW

1,341,749

$19,494,225

$2,522,574

-11.4%

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust

BIT

884,028

$14,722,265

$1,722,801

-10.5%

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust

BFZ

1,628,704

$19,126,545

$3,023,675

-13.6%

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc.

MUC

1,885,793

$20,654,531

$3,152,447

-13.7%

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc.

MUJ

793,558

$9,153,904

$1,366,873

-13.7%

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc.

MIY

322,983

$3,719,902

$584,637

-14.0%

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund

MPA

324,961

$3,766,578

$581,469

-13.2%

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust

BHV

5,759

$61,382

$9,754

-14.0%

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust

BNY

278,135

$2,836,155

$480,913

-13.9%

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc.

MHN

545,665

$5,585,603

$849,026

-13.5%

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc.

MYN

784,286

$7,768,043

$1,187,286

-13.6%

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc.

MVF

689,747

$4,667,332

$687,648

-13.3%

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc.

MVT

225,786

$2,400,267

$358,678

-13.5%

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc.

MUI

864,959

$10,036,341

$1,414,351

-12.8%

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc.

MQY

450,420

$5,194,057

$710,614

-12.4%

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc.

MQT

178,430

$1,823,171

$261,107

-13.1%

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II

BLE

483,559

$5,064,351

$742,558

-13.3%

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust

BYM

122,823

$1,378,434

$184,346

-12.1%

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc.

BKN

227,377

$2,546,484

$349,092

