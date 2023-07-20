VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anonymous Intelligence Company Inc. (CSE: ANON) ( ANICF) (FRANKFURT: 1JI0) (“ANON” or the “Company”), a leading computational intelligence, decentralized network and data technology company, focused on leveraging its proprietary suite of AI and privacy enabled products to empower increased confidence in technology for consumers and businesses alike, is pleased to announce that its target acquisition, AI-powered Software As A Service (SAAS) platform, Haller.ai Technologies Inc. (“Haller.ai”), has begun onboarding its first five enterprise beta clients to its Alpha Program. Further, the Company reports that Haller.ai expects to launch its full public beta by September 15, 2023. Photos and video of the closed Alpha program are available on the Haller.ai website (www.haller.ai). The previously announced acquisition of Haller.ai is expected to close on or about Friday July 14, 2023.



HALLER.AI ALPHA LAUNCH

Haller.ai’s Alpha Program is a watershed milestone and is expected to initially include five selected enterprise level clients. The Alpha Program will allow Haller.ai to optimize its UI/UX platform, with the objective of making compliant enterprise AI (E-AI) simple and effective for all employment levels and workplace permissions.

Tyler Koverko, Haller.ai CEO, commented, “We are extremely excited to launch our Alpha Program which will provide our team with real-time data and feedback as we work to ensureHaller.ai is the most accessible E-AI platform available on the market, while being strategically positioned to capitalize on the explosive megatrend of enterprise AI.”

Global spending on artificial intelligence including software, hardware and services for AI-centric systems will more than double between 2023 and 2026 according to the latest forecasts from IDC. This will see it reach $154bn this year and increase to more than $300bn in 2026.1

Mr. Koverko continued, “While we work closely with our first Alpha Program portfolio clients, we continue to curate a waitlist of other enterprises and SME’s that have expressed interest in our custom-built, all-in-one dashboard that gives them an easy onramp to the leading business-centric AI tools and solutions.”

HALLER.AI PUBLIC BETA LAUNCH DATE

Additionally, the Company announces that Haller.ai has committed to a target launch date of September 15, 2023 for the public release of its E-AI platform.

“I am thrilled to have a target date to introduce Haller’s game-changing E-AI platform to the public market,” said Lucas Russell CEO of ANON. “It is important to let the market know we are creating value every day and are willing to force ourselves to prove that value with defined goals. The team at Haller.ai is working round the clock to ensure the platform is a hit with their Enterprise target market at launch.”

NEW HALLER.AI WEBSITE CONTENT LAUNCHED

The Company is also pleased to report that Haller has updated the Haller.ai website which serves as an informative platform providing details about the technology, features of the platform and other relevant information. New additions include screenshots and videos of the alpha platform generating content for enterprise users.

About Anonymous Intelligence Company Inc.

Anonymous Intelligence Company Inc. is a technology company focused on leveraging its proprietary Web 3.0 technology products to enable the decentralized movement among consumers and business alike. Web 3.0 enables a sustainable world where decentralized users and machines are able to interact with data, value and other counterparties via a substrate of peer-to-peer networks without the need for third parties creating many benefits such as giving each user full control and ownership of all personal and corporate data.

1 https://techmonitor.ai/technology/ai-and-automation/ai-spending-idc