SAN JOSE, Calif., July 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nubeva Technologies (TSX-V: NBVA, NBVAF) is correcting and replacing the press release that was released under the same headline on June 29, 2023*. The company wishes to clarify that U.S. Cyber Command was not involved in testing and the third-party testing was led by MISI at its DreamPort facility. The corrected release follows:

Nubeva Technologies (TSX-V: NBVA, NBVAF) announces it has accepted the invitation for independent third-party testing and validation of its Ransomware Reversal Product by the MISI at its DreamPort facility. MISI, a cybersecurity nonprofit fueling the people and technology needed to solve critical cybersecurity challenges, serves as an intermediary to help connect U.S. Cyber Command (USCYBERCOM) and the U.S. government to the innovative products and solutions needed to advance the nation’s cybersecurity capabilities.

Steve Perkins, CMO and Head of Product at Nubeva, expressed the significance of this invitation. “We are deeply honored to have been invited by MISI to undergo testing at DreamPort. DreamPort is an invitation-only facility renowned for its rigor and integrity in cybersecurity testing of leading-edge products and technologies,” said Perkins. “MISI’s affiliation with U.S. cybersecurity initiatives adds an unmatched layer of credibility to the testing process."

Nubeva's Ransomware Reversal provides a robust protection system that decrypts data encrypted during a ransomware attack. This innovative solution enables fast and easy recovery from such attacks, eliminating the need to pay ransoms. Ensuring rapid and reliable data restoration helps organizations minimize operational disruptions, data loss, and the associated financial and other losses. This patented technology introduces a new level of business resilience against the rising ransomware threat.

“We recognize the indispensable value of third-party validation,” added Perkins. “We eagerly await the results and are confident that this validation will firmly establish Nubeva’s Ransomware Reversal technology as an essential and effective resource for organizations across industries to combat the effects of ransomware.”

MISI’s Cyber Mission Accelerator®, DreamPort, is a cybersecurity innovation and prototyping facility serving the United States Cyber Command (USCYBERCOM) through a Partnership Intermediary Agreement (PIA). MISI is a highly credible organization, renowned for fostering innovation, collaboration, and proof of concepts in cybersecurity.

Nubeva anticipates the release of the final findings on the testing and evaluation of Ransomware Reversal technology in July 2023.

About Nubeva Technologies

Nubeva Technologies provides next-generation decryption solutions for faster, lower-cost recovery from ransomware attacks. Its mission is to reduce downtime costs and damages so businesses never pay ransoms again. Nubeva’s ransomware reversal software is available to end-user enterprises, managed security service providers, incident responders, and cybersecurity solution manufacturers.

About MISI

MISI is a cybersecurity nonprofit fueling the people and technology needed to solve critical cybersecurity challenges. MISI’s three pillars of focus include: small business and academic engagement, STEM and workforce development, and proof of concept innovation. Through collaboration with small businesses, academic researchers, and non-traditional members of the cybersecurity community, MISI serves as an intermediary and helps connect U.S. Cyber Command (USCYBERCOM) and the U.S. government to the innovative products and solutions needed to advance the nation’s cybersecurity capabilities.

MISI operates programs out of MISI facilities, including two nationally acclaimed Cyber Mission Accelerators with over 100,000 square feet of space: DreamPort and MindScape. DreamPort was created in partnership with US Cyber Command (USCYBERCOM) as a non-government-owned or operated independent facility to provide cyber national mission forces and partners with continuous innovation in cyber capabilities.

Visit https://misi.tech/ to learn more.

Forward-looking statements

This news release contains “forward-looking information” and “financial outlook” within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the company's business plans, the outlook of the cybersecurity industry, and the expectation that the company will be cash flow positive for calendar 2023. Although the company believes in light of the experience of its officers and directors, current conditions and expected future developments, and other factors that have been considered appropriate that the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information and financial outlook are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because the company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements for reasons relating to the development and adoption of the company’s technology and its input and capital cost requirements, among other factors. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this release, and the company assumes no responsibility to update them or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances other than as required by applicable securities laws. The company undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations, or statements made by third parties regarding the company, its subsidiaries, their securities, or their respective financial or operating results (as applicable).

Neither the TSX venture exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX venture exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

