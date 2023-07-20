Barbie's World: A Closer Look at Mattel as Movie About Its Iconic Doll Takes the Spotlight

The stock may offer value ahead of the film's debut

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Summary
  • The movie focusing on the company's iconic doll will be released on July 21.
  • The company's valuation metrics suggest it may have some room to run.
Article's Main Image

Ahead of the much-anticipated release of the “Barbie” movie next week, which was directed by Greta Gerwig and stars Margot Robbie in the titular role and Ryan Gosling as Ken, Mattel Inc. (

MAT, Financial) is hoping to cash in on consumers’ nostalgia.

CNBC’s senior retail reporter, Courtney Reagan, joined “Squawk Box” on Thursday to discuss how the El Segundo, California-based toy maker is taking advantage of the publicity surrounding the movie that features its most iconic doll.

With more than 100 retail partners selling Barbie merchandise, a lot of which is targeted toward adults, she highlighted the increase in internet searches for related products, including clothing, accessories and the dolls themselves. Overall, she said, the brand makes up one-third of Mattel’s sales.

“If the movie does not increase sales of Malibu’s most famous resident, branding experts tell me the licensing fees and the percentage of sales that Mattel will get from the merchandise is not only financially valuable, it leaves the blueprint for the toy maker’s strategy to generate new revenue streams for its other intellectual property,” Reagan said. “They have many other films in the pipeline, and they are hoping to see similar success.”

The company has also released a line of Barbies to go along with the film, providing additional sales opportunities.

Despite the sales increase the company is likely to see outside of the holiday season, Mattel does operate in a very cyclical sector that is impacted by inflation, recessions and other factors. As such, it is necessary to take a closer look at its underlying fundamentals and valuation to assess its prospects.

About Mattel

Founded in 1945 by Ruth Handler, Elliot Handler and Harold Matson, Mattel is known for its wide selection of toys and games. Among the company’s other well-known brands are American Girl, Polly Pocket, Hot Wheels, Fisher-Price, Uno and Matchbox.

It operates through four segments. The largest contributor to revenue in 2022 was Dolls at 38.30%.  

1679511906290761728.png

Valuation

Partially boosted by the hype surrounding the movie, Mattel’s stock has risen around 23.09% year to date.

1679514566737788928.png

Sporting a $7.79 billion market cap, shares were trading around $22.08 on Thursday with a price-earnings ratio of 30.58, a price-book ratio of 4.02 and a price-sales ratio of 1.52.

Although the company’s key valuation metrics are high compared to the industry average, the GuruFocus Stock Comparison table, a Premium feature, shows it is cheaper than main competitor Hasbro Inc. (

HAS, Financial).

Further, the GF Value Line suggests the stock is fairly valued currently based on its historical ratios, past financial performance and analysts’ future earnings projections.

1679516169477816320.png

At 70 out of 100, however, the GF Score indicates the company has poor performance potential. While it received a high profitability rank, its ratings for financial strength, value and momentum are more moderate and growth is low.

1679521004684050432.png

Despite having a robust Altman Z-Score of 3.29 and a moderate Piotroski F-Score of 6 out of 9, the company’s predictability rank of one out of five stars is on watch due to a decline in revenue per share over the past year. GuruFocus research found companies with this rank return an average of 1.1% annually over a 10-year period.

Earnings review

In April, Mattel reported its first-quarter financial results.

For the three months ended March 31, the company posted revenue was down 22% from the prior-year quarter to $815 million. It recorded a net loss of $106 million, a significant decrease from net income of $21 million a year ago. Ebitda was also negative at $64 million. Last year, it was positive at $117 million.  

1679526268573319168.png

In a statement, Chairman and CEO Ynon Kreiz noted that while results were impacted by “retail inventory management,” its “underlying business performed well.”

“Mattel achieved growth and gained market share, per Circana,” he said. “The fundamentals of our business are strong. We expect to outpace the industry, gain market share and achieve our full-year guidance. We are well positioned to continue executing our multiyear strategy and create long-term shareholder value.”

For the full year, Mattel expects flat net sales compared to 2022 on a constant currency basis and earnings per share of between $1.10 and $1.20.

The company will release its second-quarter results on July 26.

Balance sheet

On its balance sheet, Mattel recorded $461.7 million in cash and cash equivalents as of the end of the first quarter. Total inventories equaled $961 million.

1679572262786695168.png

The company’s long-term debt stood at $2.32 billion, while shareholders’ equity came in at $1.94 billion.

Guru interest

A number of gurus are set to benefit from the upcoming movie as well.

With a 12.33% stake,

PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) is Mattel’s largest guru shareholder.

According to 13F filings for the first quarter, the stock is also being held by

John Rogers (Trades, Portfolio), Mason Hawkins (Trades, Portfolio), the T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund (Trades, Portfolio), Steven Cohen (Trades, Portfolio), Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)’ Renaissance Technologies and the Edgepoint Canadian Portfolio, among many others.

Investors should be aware 13F filings do not give a complete picture of a firm’s holdings as the reports only include its positions in U.S. stocks and American depository receipts, but they can still provide valuable information. Further, the reports only reflect trades and holdings as of the most-recent portfolio filing date, which may or may not be held by the reporting firm today or even when this article was published.

Conclusion

Although Mattel’s financials have been somewhat lackluster in recent quarters, it will likely see a boost in sales due to the “Barbie” movie in the short term. While they will eventually decline again due to the cyclical nature of the business, the company has a solid strategy for generating new revenue streams from its intellectual property going forward.

 Further, the stock appears to have some room to run despite its high valuation multiples.

Also check out:

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.