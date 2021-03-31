In a recent transaction, TECTONIC ADVISORS LLC (Trades, Portfolio), a renowned investment firm, has acquired a substantial stake in Absolute Select Value ETF ( ABEQ, Financial). This article aims to provide a comprehensive analysis of this transaction, the guru's profile, and the traded stock's performance. Let's delve into the details.

TECTONIC ADVISORS LLC (Trades, Portfolio), located at 6900 NORTH DALLAS PARKWAY PLANO, TX 75024, is a well-established investment firm. The firm holds 234 stocks in its portfolio, with a total equity of $731 million. The top holdings of the firm include Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF( BND, Financial), iShares Core S&P 500 ETF( IVV, Financial), Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF( VEA, Financial), Vanguard S&P 500 ETF( VOO, Financial), and Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF( VWO, Financial). The firm's top sectors are Energy and Financial Services.

Transaction Details

The transaction took place on March 31, 2021, when TECTONIC ADVISORS LLC (Trades, Portfolio) added 160,775 shares of Absolute Select Value ETF to its portfolio. The shares were acquired at a price of $25.4 per share, bringing the total shares held by the guru to 514,865. This transaction had a 1.14% impact on the guru's portfolio and increased the guru's holdings in the traded stock by 45.41%, representing 3.65% of the guru's portfolio and 29.40% of the traded stock.

Traded Stock: Absolute Select Value ETF

Absolute Select Value ETF, symbolized as ABEQ, has a market cap of $96.092 million. The current price of the stock is $28.2624. Since the transaction, the stock has gained 11.27%, and its year-to-date price change ratio is 2.33%. The stock's GF Score is 77, indicating good future performance potential. However, due to the lack of sufficient data, the GF Valuation, rank balance sheet, profitability, growth, GF value, and momentum of the stock cannot be evaluated.

Stock's Financial Health

Unfortunately, due to the lack of sufficient data, the financial health of the stock, including its F score, Z score, cash to debt, interest coverage, ROE, and ROA, cannot be evaluated. Similarly, the stock's rank cash to debt, rank interest coverage, rank ROE, and rank ROA are also not available.

Stock's Growth and Predictability

Again, due to the lack of sufficient data, the growth and predictability of the stock, including its gross margin growth, operating margin growth, revenue growth 3 year, EBITDA growth 3 year, and earning growth 3 year, cannot be evaluated. The stock's rank revenue growth 3 year and rank predictability are also not available.

Stock's Momentum and RSI

The stock's RSI 5 day is 71.32, RSI 9 day is 64.19, and RSI 14 day is 59.95. The momentum index 6 - 1 month is -2.49, and the momentum index 12 - 1 month is 6.60. However, the stock's rank RSI 14 day and rank momentum index 6 - 1 month cannot be evaluated due to the lack of sufficient data.

Conclusion

In conclusion, TECTONIC ADVISORS LLC (Trades, Portfolio)'s recent acquisition of a significant stake in Absolute Select Value ETF is a noteworthy transaction. Despite the lack of sufficient data to evaluate the stock's financial health, growth, predictability, and momentum, the stock's GF Score of 77 indicates good future performance potential. This transaction could potentially have a significant impact on both the guru's portfolio and the traded stock's performance. However, investors should conduct their own research and consider various factors before making investment decisions.