Unearthing Value: A Deep Dive into Elevance Health's (ELV) GF Value

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

As one of the leading health insurers in the U.S., Elevance Health Inc (

ELV, Financial), formerly known as Anthem, has been providing medical benefits to nearly 48 million members as of December 2022. Operating as the licensee for the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association in 14 states, Elevance Health has a unique position in the market. Its reach extends beyond these states through government-sponsored programs such as Medicaid and Medicare Advantage plans, thanks to acquisitions like Amerigroup in 2012 and MMM in 2021.

As of July 14, 2023, Elevance Health's stock price stands at $436.61, marking a 4.54% change from the previous day. With a market cap of $103.5 billion and sales reaching $160.7 billion, the company shows promising figures. However, to truly understand the stock's value, we delve into the GF Value, a unique indicator of a stock's intrinsic worth.

Understanding Elevance Health's GF Value

The GF Value of Elevance Health Inc (

ELV, Financial) suggests that the stock is currently modestly undervalued. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor from GuruFocus based on past performance and growth, and estimates of future business performance. If the stock's share price is significantly above the GF Value Line, it may be overvalued, leading to poor future returns. Conversely, if the stock's share price is significantly below the GF Value Line, it may be undervalued, indicating high future returns. With its current price of $436.61 per share and a GF Value of $519.18, Elevance Health appears to be modestly undervalued.

1679881762827665408.png

As Elevance Health is relatively undervalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be higher than its business growth. For potential investments with reduced risk and higher future returns, consider these high-quality, low capex companies.

Financial Strength of Elevance Health

Investing in companies with robust financial strength minimizes the risk of permanent capital loss. A good starting point to understand a company's financial strength is reviewing its cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage. Elevance Health's cash-to-debt ratio of 0.4 is lower than 84.21% of companies in the Healthcare Plans industry, indicating fair financial strength.

1679881784902287360.png

Profitability and Growth of Elevance Health

Investing in profitable companies that demonstrate consistent profitability over the long term carries less risk. Elevance Health has been profitable for 10 years over the past decade. With revenues of $160.7 billion and an EPS of $25.7 in the past 12 months, Elevance Health's profitability is strong. The company's average annual revenue growth is 17.2%, ranking better than 66.67% of companies in the Healthcare Plans industry. Its 3-year average EBITDA growth is 12%, which ranks better than 70.59% of companies in the industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing a company's return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is another way to evaluate its profitability. If the ROIC exceeds the WACC, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders. Elevance Health's ROIC in the past 12 months is 9.02, while its WACC is 7.49, suggesting value creation.

1679881801260072960.png

Conclusion

In summary, the stock of Elevance Health (

ELV, Financial) appears to be modestly undervalued. The company's financial condition is fair, and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks better than 70.59% of companies in the Healthcare Plans industry. To learn more about Elevance Health stock, check out its 30-Year Financials here.

For high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, visit the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.