UnitedHealth Group (UNH): An In-depth Analysis of its Modest Undervaluation

39 minutes ago
As of July 14, 2023, UnitedHealth Group Inc (

UNH, Financial) has seen a significant price change of 7.3%, with its stock priced at $480.46. The company's GF Value stands at $548.59, indicating that the stock is modestly undervalued. With an EPS of $21.87, a market cap of $447.3 billion, and sales reaching $333.5 billion, UnitedHealth Group's financial metrics present an intriguing picture.

UnitedHealth Group is a global giant in private health insurance, offering medical benefits to 50 million members, including 5 million outside the U.S. as of 2021. As a leader in employer-sponsored, self-directed, and government-backed insurance plans, UnitedHealth Group has achieved massive scale in managed care. Its continued investments in its Optum franchises have created a healthcare services colossus that spans everything from medical and pharmaceutical benefits to providing outpatient care and analytics to both affiliated and third-party customers.

The GF Value of UnitedHealth Group, estimated at $548.59, suggests that the stock is modestly undervalued. This valuation is based on historical multiples, an internal adjustment factor from GuruFocus based on the company's past business growth, and analyst estimates of future business performance. Given the current stock price of $480.46 per share, it appears that UnitedHealth Group's stock is set to offer higher future returns due to its relative undervaluation.

Link: These companies may deliver higher future returns at reduced risk.

Financial Strength of UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group's financial strength is crucial for potential investors. The company's cash-to-debt ratio is 0.66, ranking lower than 73.68% of companies in the Healthcare Plans industry. This indicates that the company's financial strength is fair, with a rating of 7 out of 10.

Profitability of UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group has demonstrated consistent profitability over the past 10 years, with revenues of $333.5 billion and an EPS of $21.87 in the past 12 months. Its operating margin of 8.13% ranks better than 66.67% of companies in the Healthcare Plans industry, indicating strong profitability.

Growth of UnitedHealth Group

The 3-year average annual revenue growth of UnitedHealth Group is 10.9%, which ranks lower than 61.11% of companies in the Healthcare Plans industry. However, its 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 13.1%, ranking better than 76.47% of companies in the same industry.

ROIC vs WACC

UnitedHealth Group's ROIC of 10.19 exceeds its WACC of 6.37, suggesting that the company is creating value for its shareholders.

Conclusion

UnitedHealth Group's stock appears to be modestly undervalued. The company's financial condition is fair, its profitability is strong, and its growth ranks better than 76.47% of companies in the Healthcare Plans industry. For more information about UnitedHealth Group's stock, check out its 30-Year Financials here.

To discover high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, please check out the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

