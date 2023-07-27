Assessing the GF Value of Verizon Communications: A Potential Value Trap?

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

As of July 19, 2023, the stock price of Verizon Communications Inc (

VZ, Financial) has experienced a change of 5.27%, with a current price of $33.97 per share. The company displays robust financial metrics with an EPS of $5.14, a market cap of $142.8 billion, and sales reaching $136.2 billion. According to GuruFocus, the GF Value of Verizon Communications is $53.65, suggesting a possible value trap scenario for investors.

Verizon Communications is a leading wireless business, generating nearly 80% of its revenue from this sector. It serves approximately 93 million postpaid and 23 million prepaid phone customers, making it the largest U.S. wireless carrier. Its fixed-line telecom operations extend to local networks in the Northeast, reaching about 25 million homes and businesses, and nationwide enterprise services.

GF Value and Stock Valuation

The GF Value is a unique indicator of a stock's intrinsic worth, calculated based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor from GuruFocus based on past performance and growth, and estimates of future business performance. If a stock's share price is significantly above the GF Value Line, the stock may be overvalued, potentially leading to poor future returns. Conversely, if the share price is significantly below the GF Value Line, the stock may be undervalued, suggesting high future returns.

At its current price of $33.97 per share, Verizon Communications (

VZ, Financial) has a market cap of $142.8 billion. Based on GuruFocus' valuation method, the stock is possibly a value trap, suggesting caution for potential investors.

1681793571386032128.jpg

Financial Strength and Profitability

Investing in companies with low financial strength could result in permanent capital loss. Therefore, it's crucial to review a company’s financial strength before deciding whether to buy shares. Verizon Communications has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.01, ranking worse than 96.22% of companies in the Telecommunication Services industry. This suggests a poor balance sheet, with GuruFocus ranking Verizon Communications’s financial strength as 4 out of 10.

Profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over the long term, are generally less risky to invest in. Verizon Communications has been profitable for 10 out of the past 10 years, with an operating margin of 22.21%, ranking better than 82.35% of companies in the Telecommunication Services industry.

Company Growth and Value Creation

Growth is a critical factor in the valuation of a company. A faster-growing company creates more value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth of Verizon Communications is 0.7%, ranking worse than 64.3% of companies in the Telecommunication Services industry.

Another way to evaluate a company’s profitability is by comparing its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC). If the ROIC exceeds the WACC, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders. Over the past 12 months, Verizon Communications’s ROIC was 6.38, while its WACC came in at 3.57.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the stock of Verizon Communications (

VZ, Financial) is estimated to be a possible value trap. The company's financial condition is poor, and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks worse than 55.39% of companies in the Telecommunication Services industry. For more information about Verizon Communications stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

To find high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, check out the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.