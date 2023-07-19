Significantly Undervalued: A Deep Dive into Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc (BIO)'s GF Value

As of July 19, 2023, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc (

BIO, Financial) is trading at $397.07 per share, marking a 3.24% change for the day. With a market cap of $11.6 billion, the company's GF Value stands at $612.23, indicating an undervalued status. This significant undervaluation suggests that the long-term return of Bio-Rad Laboratories' stock is likely to outpace its business growth.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, based in Hercules, California, is a leading player in the clinical diagnostics and life sciences markets. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions, with diagnostics accounting for 53% of sales and life sciences making up the remaining 47%. Bio-Rad Laboratories operates globally, with key markets in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. The company owns a 37% stake in Sartorius AG, a renowned laboratory and biopharmaceutical supplier.

Before investing in a company, it's crucial to evaluate its financial strength. Companies with weak financials pose a higher risk of permanent loss. A useful tool for understanding a company's financial strength is the cash-to-debt ratio. Bio-Rad Laboratories' cash-to-debt ratio stands at 1.34, which is lower than 60.81% of companies in the Medical Devices & Instruments industry. The overall financial strength of Bio-Rad Laboratories is rated 7 out of 10, indicating a fair financial condition.

Investing in profitable companies typically carries less risk. Bio-Rad Laboratories has been profitable in 9 out of the past 10 years, generating revenues of $2.8 billion over the past 12 months. Despite an EPS of $-6.54, the company's operating margin of 14.16% is better than 72.96% of companies in the Medical Devices & Instruments industry. GuruFocus ranks Bio-Rad Laboratories' profitability as fair.

Growth is a vital factor in a company's valuation. Companies that grow faster typically create more value for shareholders. Bio-Rad Laboratories' average annual revenue growth is 7.1%, ranking lower than 50.56% of companies in the Medical Devices & Instruments industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth is 0%, which is lower than the industry average.

Comparing a company's return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted cost of capital (WACC) is another way to evaluate profitability. Bio-Rad Laboratories' ROIC stands at 2.73, while its WACC is at 8.02. This indicates that the company is not creating value for shareholders.

In conclusion, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc (

BIO, Financial) appears to be significantly undervalued. The company's financial condition and profitability are rated as fair. However, its growth ranks lower than most companies in the Medical Devices & Instruments industry. For more information about Bio-Rad Laboratories' stock, check out its 30-Year Financials here.

