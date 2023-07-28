David Rolfe Comments on Alphabet

Alphabet (GOOG

GOOG, Financial) was also a top contributor to performance as revenues returned to year-over-year growth after a brief period of post-pandemic advertising spending digestion. The Company's Cloud division also turned a small profit on a roughly $30 billion revenue run-rate. The Company's internal engineering prowess should continue to drive longer hardware useful life and better profitability for this unit over time. Alphabet and its Google subsidiary have been pioneers in AI development, creating some of the most important software and hardware specifications and standards that developers rely on today. Alphabet should be able to continue to capitalize on its long-term AI investments by rolling out product improvements for users and advertisers featuring more automation that can deliver better returns.

From

David Rolfe (Trades, Portfolio)'s Wedgewood Partners second-quarter 2023 letter

