An Analysis of The AES Corp (AES): A Modestly Undervalued Power Player

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

On July 21, 2023, The AES Corp (

AES, Financial) reported a gain of 3.02%, with its stock price reaching $22.49. The AES, a global power company with a $15.1 billion market cap, currently operates a generation portfolio of over 32 gigawatts, including renewable energy, gas, coal, and oil. It also manages six electric utilities, supplying power to 2.6 million customers.

According to GuruFocus's unique indicator, the GF Value, The AES appears to be modestly undervalued. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, past performance, and estimates of future business performance. When a stock's price is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return is likely to be higher.

The AES Valuation and GF Value

The AES's stock, with its current price of $22.49 per share, is modestly undervalued according to the GF Value calculation. This suggests that the long-term return of its stock is likely to be higher than its business growth.

1682519404123783168.png

Link: These companies may deliver higher future returns at reduced risk.

Financial Strength of The AES

Investing in companies with poor financial strength poses a higher risk of permanent capital loss. The AES has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.09, which is worse than 74.85% of companies in the Utilities - Regulated industry. This indicates that the financial strength of The AES is poor.

1682519421270097920.png

The AES's Profitability

Investing in profitable companies poses less risk. The AES has been profitable 6 out of the past 10 years and its operating margin of 18.47% ranks better than 68.2% of companies in the Utilities - Regulated industry. However, the company reported a loss per share of $-0.82 over the past twelve months.

Growth of The AES

The average annual revenue growth of The AES is 7.3%, which ranks worse than 52.59% of companies in the Utilities - Regulated industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth is -13.6%, ranking worse than 89.11% of companies in the same industry.

ROIC vs WACC

The AES’s return on invested capital (ROIC) of 19.51 exceeds its weighted average cost of capital (WACC) of 7.16, indicating that the company is likely creating value for its shareholders.

1682519436671582208.png

Conclusion

In conclusion, the stock of The AES appears to be modestly undervalued. The company's financial condition is poor, and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks worse than 89.11% of companies in the Utilities - Regulated industry. To learn more about The AES stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

To find out the high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.