On July 24, 2023, American Tower Corp ( AMT, Financial) saw a gain of 3.12%, with its stock price rising to $190.66. The company, boasting a market cap of $88.9 billion and sales of $10.8 billion, has an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $3. However, the GF Value, a unique intrinsic worth indicator, places the fair value of American Tower at $297.03, suggesting a possible value trap.

American Tower owns and operates over 220,000 cell towers across the U.S., Asia, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, along with 25 data centers in eight U.S. markets. The company, functioning as a real estate investment trust (REIT), generates most of its revenue from the top few mobile carriers in each market. With more than 40,000 towers in the U.S. alone contributing to half of the company's total revenue in 2022, American Tower's global presence is significant.

GF Value Analysis

The GF Value of a stock is calculated based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor from GuruFocus based on past performance and growth, and estimates of future business performance. If a stock's price significantly exceeds the GF Value Line, it is overvalued, and its future return is likely to be poor. Conversely, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. With American Tower's current price of $190.66 per share and the GF Value at $297.03, the stock appears to be a possible value trap.

American Tower's Altman Z-score of 1.11 suggests that the company is in the distressed zone, indicating a higher risk of bankruptcy. A Z-score above 2.99 would be safer, indicating sound financial conditions. To learn more about the Z-score and how it measures a company's financial risk, click here.

Financial Strength

Investing in companies with poor financial strength carries a higher risk of permanent loss. A look at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage can provide insights into a company's financial strength. American Tower's cash-to-debt ratio of 0.04 is worse than 60.5% of companies in the REITs industry, indicating poor financial strength.

Profitability

Investing in profitable companies, especially those with consistent long-term profitability, is less risky. American Tower, with an operating margin of 28.54%, is ranked 9 out of 10 for profitability. However, this ranking is worse than 75.08% of companies in the REITs industry.

Growth

Companies that grow faster create more value for shareholders. American Tower's average annual revenue growth of 10.8% ranks better than 83.73% of companies in the REITs industry. Its 3-year average EBITDA growth is 9.9%, which ranks better than 69.58% of companies in the REITs industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing a company's return on invested capital (ROIC) and the weighted cost of capital (WACC) can provide insights into its profitability. American Tower’s ROIC of 4.26 is lower than its WACC of 6.39, indicating potential concerns.

Conclusion

Given the analysis, American Tower ( AMT, Financial) stock appears to be a possible value trap. The company's financial condition is poor, but its profitability is strong, and its growth ranks better than 69.58% of companies in the REITs industry. For more details on American Tower stock, check out its 30-Year Financials here.

