F5 (FFIV): A Modestly Undervalued Player in the Tech Arena?

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

As of July 25, 2023, F5 Inc (

FFIV, Financial) has seen a promising gain of 5.44% in its stock price, now trading at $158.38 per share. With a market cap of $9.6 billion, Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $5.4, and sales reaching $2.8 billion, F5 shows robust financial metrics. The GuruFocus Value (GF Value) is pegged at $185.5, indicating that the company is modestly undervalued.

F5, a market leader in the application delivery controller market, offers products for security, application performance, and automation. Established in 1996 and based in Seattle, the company serves three main customer verticals: enterprises, service providers, and government entities. With about 6,500 employees, F5 generates approximately 55% of its revenue within the Americas, 25% in EMEA, and 20% in APAC/Japan.

GF Value and F5's Valuation

The GF Value is a unique measure of a stock's intrinsic worth, calculated based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor from GuruFocus based on past performance and growth, and future business performance estimates. F5's current stock price, compared to its GF Value, suggests that the stock may be modestly undervalued. This could imply that the long-term return of F5's stock is likely to be higher than its business growth.

1683862209198817280.png

F5's Financial Strength

Investing in companies with solid financial strength reduces the risk of capital loss. F5's financial strength, as indicated by its cash-to-debt ratio of 2.49, ranks worse than 51.44% of companies in the Software industry. However, GuruFocus ranks F5’s financial strength as 7 out of 10, suggesting a fair balance sheet.

1683862236059140096.png

Profitability and Growth

Investing in profitable companies, especially those demonstrating consistent profitability over the long term, carries less risk. F5 has been profitable 10 years over the past 10 years. Its operating margin of 15.15% is better than 83.31% of companies in the Software industry, indicating strong profitability. However, the 3-year average annual revenue growth rate of F5 is 6%, which ranks worse than 54.51% of companies in the Software industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing a company’s return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted cost of capital (WACC) can provide insights into its profitability. F5's ROIC of 7.19 is lower than its WACC of 8.9 over the past 12 months, suggesting the company may need to improve its efficiency in generating returns on investment.

1683862256527343616.png

Conclusion

In conclusion, F5 (

FFIV, Financial) stock appears to be modestly undervalued. The company's financial condition is fair, and its profitability is strong. However, its growth ranks lower than most companies in the Software industry. For more detailed financial information about F5, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

To discover high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, please visit GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.