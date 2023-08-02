Is Fortive Corp (FTV) Fairly Valued? A Comprehensive Analysis

July 26, 2023
Fortive Corp (

FTV, Financial) saw a daily gain of 3.48%, with an Earnings Per Share (EPS) (EPS) of $2.14 as of July 26, 2023. This article aims to answer the question: is Fortive Corp (FTV) fairly valued? To provide an informed judgment, we delve into a comprehensive valuation analysis. Read on to gain valuable insights into Fortive's financial health and prospects.

Understanding Fortive Corp (FTV, Financial)

Fortive is a diversified industrial technology firm with a broad portfolio of mission-critical products and services that include field solutions, product realization, health, and sensing technologies. The company serves a wide range of end markets, including manufacturing, utilities, medical, and electronics. In 2022, Fortive generated roughly $5.8 billion in revenue and $1.4 billion in adjusted operating income.

At present, Fortive's stock price stands at $76.74, with a market cap of $27 billion. The GF Value, an estimation of fair value, is $83.23. This comparison sets the stage for a deeper exploration of the company's value.

Decoding the GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure that represents the current intrinsic value of a stock. It is calculated based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line gives an overview of the fair value at which the stock should ideally be traded.

Fortive (

FTV, Financial) is believed to be fairly valued based on this method. If the stock's price is significantly above the GF Value Line, the stock may be overvalued and have poor future returns. Conversely, if the stock's price is significantly below the GF Value Line, the stock may be undervalued and have high future returns. As Fortive is fairly valued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be close to the rate of its business growth.

Assessing Financial Strength

Investors need to review a company's financial strength to avoid the risk of permanent capital loss. Key indicators include the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage. Fortive's cash-to-debt ratio stands at 0.22, ranking worse than 87.23% of companies in the Hardware industry. Overall, Fortive's financial strength is fair, with a score of 7 out of 10.

1684330309979471872.png

Profitability and Growth

Fortive has been profitable for 10 out of the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $5.9 billion and an EPS of $2.14. Its operating margin is 17.49%, which ranks better than 89.58% of companies in the Hardware industry. The company's profitability ranks at 8 out of 10, indicating strong profitability.

Long-term stock performance is closely correlated with growth. Companies that grow faster create more value for shareholders, especially if that growth is profitable. The average annual revenue growth of Fortive is 6.4%, which ranks better than 56.96% of companies in the Hardware industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth is 18.2%, which ranks better than 63.31% of companies in the same industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the ROIC exceeds the WACC, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders. During the past 12 months, Fortive's ROIC was 6.03 while its WACC came in at 9.04.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Fortive Corp (

FTV, Financial) stock is believed to be fairly valued. The company's financial condition is fair, and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks better than 63.31% of companies in the Hardware industry. For more details about Fortive stock, check out its 30-Year Financials here.

