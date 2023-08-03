Manning & Napier Group, LLC: A Deep Dive into Their Q3 2017 13F Filing

2 hours ago
Before we delve into the details of the 13F filing, let's take a moment to introduce

Manning & Napier Group, LLC . Manning & Napier is a renowned investment management firm with a rich history dating back to 1970. The firm is known for its disciplined, active management approach and its commitment to thorough, ongoing research. Their investment philosophy is rooted in the belief that the key to long-term success lies in the ability to identify and respond to changes in the business cycle. This approach allows them to adapt their investment strategies to the ever-changing market conditions, thereby providing their clients with a dynamic, risk-adjusted return on their investments.

Now, let's turn our attention to the firm's recent 13F filing for the third quarter of 2017, which ended on September 30, 2017. The 13F filings are mandatory quarterly reports filed by institutional investment managers to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), providing a snapshot of the manager's equity holdings and values. These filings offer valuable insights into the investment strategies of the reporting firms.

According to the recent filing, Manning & Napier's portfolio contained 320 stocks with a total value of $11.67 billion. This is a substantial portfolio that reflects the firm's active management approach and its commitment to diversification as a means of mitigating risk.

Delving deeper into the portfolio, the top holdings were Medtronic Plc (MDT), Facebook Inc. (FB), and Novartis AG (NVS), with portfolio weights of 3.52%, 3.26%, and 3.23% respectively. These holdings indicate a balanced approach towards different sectors, with Medtronic representing the healthcare sector, Facebook the technology sector, and Novartis the pharmaceutical industry.

Interestingly, the filing revealed that Manning & Napier made no stock trades during the third quarter. This could be interpreted as a sign of confidence in their current holdings and a testament to their long-term investment strategy. It also aligns with their investment philosophy of responding to changes in the business cycle rather than reacting to short-term market fluctuations.

In conclusion, Manning & Napier's Q3 2017 13F filing paints a picture of a firm that remains committed to its investment philosophy. The firm's substantial and diversified portfolio, coupled with its lack of trades during the quarter, suggests a confident and disciplined approach to investment management. As we move forward, it will be interesting to see how the firm's strategies evolve in response to the changing market conditions.

