On July 27, 2023, Align Technology Inc ( ALGN, Financial) experienced a significant gain of 17.4%, with its shares trading at $398.97. With an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 4.05, the question arises: is Align Technology (ALGN) modestly undervalued? This article provides an in-depth analysis of the company's valuation and encourages readers to delve into the following sections for a comprehensive understanding.

Introduction to Align Technology Inc

Align Technology is the leading manufacturer of clear aligners, with its flagship product, Invisalign, controlling over 90% of the market. The company has treated over 14 million patients since its launch, and its iTero brand, which offers intraoral scanners, has significantly contributed to its success. As of the date of this analysis, the company's stock price stands at $398.97, while the GF Value, an estimation of its fair value, is $504.4. This discrepancy suggests that Align Technology may be modestly undervalued.

Understanding the GF Value of Align Technology

The GF Value is a proprietary measure that gives an estimate of a stock's fair value. It is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates. This calculation suggests that Align Technology's stock is modestly undervalued, with a fair value of $504.4, compared to its current market price of $398.97. This discrepancy could mean that the stock's long-term return is likely to be higher than its business growth.

Financial Strength of Align Technology

Align Technology's financial strength is a crucial factor for investors to consider. The company has a cash-to-debt ratio of 6.97, ranking better than 63.62% of companies in the Medical Devices & Instruments industry. This ratio, along with an overall financial strength rating of 8 out of 10, indicates that Align Technology is financially strong.

Profitability and Growth of Align Technology

Align Technology has shown consistent profitability over the past ten years, with an operating margin of 15.91%, ranking better than 76.09% of companies in its industry. The company's 3-year average annual revenue growth rate is 16.6%, and the 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 10.3%, both of which are commendable figures in the Medical Devices & Instruments industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing a company's Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) to its Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC) is another way to assess its profitability. Over the past 12 months, Align Technology's ROIC was 7.09, while its WACC came in at 11.43, suggesting the need for improved cash flow relative to the capital invested in the business.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Align Technology appears to be modestly undervalued. The company's financial condition and profitability are strong, and its growth ranks better than 53.53% of companies in the Medical Devices & Instruments industry. To learn more about Align Technology stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

