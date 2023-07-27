Is Align Technology Inc (ALGN) Modestly Undervalued? A Deep Dive into its GF Value

On July 27, 2023, Align Technology Inc (

ALGN, Financial) experienced a significant gain of 17.4%, with its shares trading at $398.97. With an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 4.05, the question arises: is Align Technology (ALGN) modestly undervalued? This article provides an in-depth analysis of the company's valuation and encourages readers to delve into the following sections for a comprehensive understanding.

Introduction to Align Technology Inc

Align Technology is the leading manufacturer of clear aligners, with its flagship product, Invisalign, controlling over 90% of the market. The company has treated over 14 million patients since its launch, and its iTero brand, which offers intraoral scanners, has significantly contributed to its success. As of the date of this analysis, the company's stock price stands at $398.97, while the GF Value, an estimation of its fair value, is $504.4. This discrepancy suggests that Align Technology may be modestly undervalued.

1684587038814240768.png

Understanding the GF Value of Align Technology

The GF Value is a proprietary measure that gives an estimate of a stock's fair value. It is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates. This calculation suggests that Align Technology's stock is modestly undervalued, with a fair value of $504.4, compared to its current market price of $398.97. This discrepancy could mean that the stock's long-term return is likely to be higher than its business growth.

1684586978546286592.png

Financial Strength of Align Technology

Align Technology's financial strength is a crucial factor for investors to consider. The company has a cash-to-debt ratio of 6.97, ranking better than 63.62% of companies in the Medical Devices & Instruments industry. This ratio, along with an overall financial strength rating of 8 out of 10, indicates that Align Technology is financially strong.

1684587001203916800.png

Profitability and Growth of Align Technology

Align Technology has shown consistent profitability over the past ten years, with an operating margin of 15.91%, ranking better than 76.09% of companies in its industry. The company's 3-year average annual revenue growth rate is 16.6%, and the 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 10.3%, both of which are commendable figures in the Medical Devices & Instruments industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing a company's Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) to its Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC) is another way to assess its profitability. Over the past 12 months, Align Technology's ROIC was 7.09, while its WACC came in at 11.43, suggesting the need for improved cash flow relative to the capital invested in the business.

1684587020044730368.png

Conclusion

In conclusion, Align Technology appears to be modestly undervalued. The company's financial condition and profitability are strong, and its growth ranks better than 53.53% of companies in the Medical Devices & Instruments industry. To learn more about Align Technology stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
