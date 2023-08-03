Renowned investment firm Manning & Napier Group, LLC has recently disclosed its portfolio updates for the third quarter of 2017, which concluded on September 30, 2017. The firm, known for its disciplined and active management approach, has a reputation for delivering attractive long-term returns by managing risk and uncovering investment opportunities through a rigorous, bottom-up research process.

Portfolio Overview

The firm's portfolio for the third quarter of 2017 comprised of 320 stocks, with a total value of $11.67 billion. This reflects the firm's diversified investment strategy, which aims to spread risk across a broad range of assets. The portfolio's composition is a testament to Manning & Napier Group, LLC's commitment to thorough research and careful selection of investments.

Top Holdings

The top holdings in the portfolio were Medtronic Plc (MDT), accounting for 3.52% of the portfolio, Facebook Inc. (FB) with 3.26%, and Novartis AG (NVS) making up 3.23%. These holdings indicate the firm's confidence in these companies' potential for growth and profitability.

Trading Activity

Interestingly, the firm reported no stock trades during this quarter. This could be interpreted as a sign of the firm's satisfaction with its current portfolio composition, or a strategic decision to hold onto its investments in anticipation of future gains. It also underscores the firm's investment philosophy of long-term value creation, rather than short-term trading.

In conclusion, the third quarter of 2017 saw Manning & Napier Group, LLC maintain a diversified portfolio with a focus on long-term value. The firm's top holdings and lack of trading activity during the quarter reflect its commitment to thorough research, risk management, and patient capital appreciation.