EA Series Trust, a prominent investment firm, recently submitted its 13F report for the second quarter of 2023, which concluded on June 30, 2023. The firm's investment philosophy is rooted in a disciplined approach to capital allocation, focusing on companies with strong fundamentals and potential for long-term growth. The firm's portfolio is diversified across various sectors, reflecting its commitment to risk management and value creation.

Overview of EA Series Trust's Portfolio

The firm's portfolio contained 1,119 stocks at the end of the second quarter, with a total value of $2.84 billion. This extensive portfolio showcases the firm's broad market reach and its ability to identify investment opportunities across different sectors and industries. Despite the vast number of stocks, the firm's investments are strategically distributed, ensuring a balanced portfolio that can withstand market volatility.

Top Holdings

The top holdings in EA Series Trust's portfolio were BOXX, XOM, and CVX, accounting for 3.60%, 3.05%, and 2.21% of the portfolio respectively. These companies represent a mix of sectors, further emphasizing the firm's diversified investment approach. BOXX is a leading technology company, XOM is a multinational oil and gas corporation, and CVX is another major player in the energy sector. The firm's significant investments in these companies indicate its confidence in their growth potential and strategic direction.

1684722878513152000.png

No Stock Trades in Q2 2023

Interestingly, EA Series Trust did not engage in any stock trades during the second quarter of 2023. This could be interpreted as a sign of the firm's satisfaction with its current portfolio composition or a strategic decision to hold onto its investments amidst market uncertainties. Regardless of the reason, this lack of activity underscores the firm's disciplined approach to investment, only making moves when they align with its long-term growth objectives.

In conclusion, EA Series Trust's 13F filing for Q2 2023 provides valuable insights into the firm's investment strategy and portfolio composition. With a diversified portfolio and a disciplined approach to investment, the firm continues to demonstrate its commitment to delivering value to its clients.

