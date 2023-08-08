With an impressive $9.5 billion in projected free cash flow, Coca-Cola Co. ( KO, Financial) has set its sights on elevating various aspects of its business, aiming for sustainable volume growth and solid top-line performance. This discussion will explore Coca-cola's long-term strategies, economic challenges and impacts on pricing and revenue growth.

Further, the revival of Costa Coffee marks a pivotal moment, driving growth in the ready-to-drink coffee market. Implementing a thoughtful alcohol strategy and addressing Asia-Pacific headwinds, the company remains committed to delivering excellence while maintaining stability in its global operations.

Progressive outlook

Coca-Cola expects to generate around $9.5 billion of free cash flow in 2023 based on nearly $11.4 billion in cash from operations and an outflow of $1.9 billion in capital investments. It signifies the company's focus on raising the bar in various aspects of it business, aiming for sustained positive volume growth and delivering solid top-line growth.

In terms of pricing, the company expects to see some favorable impact throughout the rest of the year, particularly in countries with inflation rates above 20%. This is supported by the execution of Coca-Cola's long-term strategies, including marketing, revenue growth management and commercial execution in the marketplace.

For 2023, the company expects organic revenue growth of 8% to 9%. However, comparable net revenues are projected to face a 3% to 4% currency headwind based on current rates and an approximate 1% headwind from acquisitions, divestitures and structural changes.

Commodity price inflation is also expected to be a mid-single-digit percentage headwind on the comparable cost of goods sold. The company's underlying effective tax rate is estimated at 19.3%, excluding any impact from ongoing tax litigation with the IRS.

Finally, despite currency headwinds and other considerations, the company aims to deliver comparable currency-neutral earnings per share growth of 9% to 11% and comparable earnings growth of 5% to 6% in 2023, compared to $2.48 in 2022. The target looks attainable based on the progressiveness of its earnings growth year over year.

The Costa factor

Coca-Cola's second-quarter performance reflected a notable recovery for its coffee segment, especially in the U.K. market. The Costa brand has shown strength in the region, mainly by expanding the Express machines and gaining a share in the business-to-business segment. However, it is important to note that the recovery in store numbers is more about completing the play on mobility and gaining share than entirely new stages of growth.

Looking ahead, the company is focused on driving growth in the coffee category, with particular emphasis on ready-to-drink products. In China and Japan, ready-to-drink Costa products have made good progress, with Japan seeing positive growth in both the Georgia and Costa brands. The ready-to-drink coffee market remains essential for the company's growth strategy, especially in Japan.

Internationally, the business-to-business segment is gaining traction by expanding Express machines and providing coffee machines and beans to various markets. Europe and the U.S. are key regions where the segment is finding its footing and showing promise for geographic expansion.

Alcohol strategy

During the quarter, Coca-Cola implemented an alcohol strategy, which involved setting up the Red Tree entity. However, this move does not represent a significant shift in strategy; rather, it is an optimization of the existing model. The purpose of the Red Tree entity is to provide a better platform for engaging with its partners in the U.S. It enables improved coordination and influence over marketing efforts, while ensuring a clear separation between alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverage brands. However, the company emphasized taking a measured approach to the alcohol segment.

Despite implementing this strategy, the alcoholic segment remains a small part of Coca-Cola's overall business. However, there have been promising results in certain areas. For instance, the Jack and Coke product has exhibited favorable performance, particularly within the U.S. market. Similarly, the Simply Spiked Peach has been warmly embraced by consumers. Further, in the Philippines, notable progress has been observed with both Jack and Coke and Lemon-Dou attaining a combined market share of over 30% within the ready-to-drink category.

Asia-Pacific force

In the second quarter, Coca-Cola faced specific headwinds in the Asia-Pacific region that affected its operating margins. Destocking in the China operating unit and strong demand for juice in China and India were atypical factors that contributed to the margin pressure. However, it is essential to understand the broader context of the Asia-Pacific region's operating margins and its structural challenges.

Source: Coca-Cola second-quarter earnings release

Structurally, the Asia-Pacific geographic segment comprises mature and rapidly growing emerging markets, such as China, India and a few Southeast Asian countries. While the company's business in Japan has a good operating margin, the concentration of emerging markets with lower price points creates a negative geographic mix effect for the Asia-Pacific reporting segment. This has been a persistent feature over time, and it poses a challenge to achieving continuous margin growth in the region.

Despite the structural headwind, the company is implementing various strategies to mitigate the margin pressure and optimize overall profitability. Efforts in marketing, revenue growth management and the execution of business plans are focused on offsetting the mix effect and delivering consistent performance. Over the years, the margin in the Asia-Pacific region has shown stability.

Overall, it is crucial not to overemphasize one quarter's regional performance as short-term fluctuations can occur for a number of reasons. The company takes a holistic approach to managing its portfolio and strives to achieve the top end of the revenue growth target (5% to 6%), while maintaining some aggregate operating income margin expansion for the entire enterprise.

Takeaway