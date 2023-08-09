Verizon: Resilience and Growth in a Dynamic Landscape

The 2nd-quarter performance reveals growth amid industry shifts and headwinds

2 hours ago
Summary
  • Verizon's Q2 2023 earnings showed mixed results. While beating EPS estimates, revenue fell short due to industry challenges.
  • The broadband sector grew, and wireless revenue increased with postpaid additions.
  • Verizon faces US investigations over health and environmental risks from lead-coated cables.
  • Verizon excels in the 5G era with strategic growth, strong wireless tactics, C-band deployment, private networks, broadband gains, network quality, and cost savings via innovations.
Verizon Communications Inc.'s (

VZ, Financial) second-quarter financials showcased a mix of triumphs and trials, underscoring its adaptability and strategic prowess.

While the company's non-GAAP earnings of $1.21 per share topped estimates by 4 cents, its revenue of $32.6 billion fell $720 million short, marking a 3.6% year-over-year decline. This decrease might be attributed to the evolving competitive landscape and industry challenges.

Growth in broadband and wireless

Despite the revenue setback, Verizon experienced noteworthy growth in its broadband sector, adding 418,000 net subscribers, including a significant increase in fixed wireless and Fios product demand. Notably, Fios internet net additions surged from 36,000 in the prior-year quarter to 54,000, underscoring a positive trajectory.

The telecom company reported a 3.8% increase in total wireless service revenue, amounting to $19.1 billion. This was supported by 8,000 postpaid phone net additions and 612,000 retail postpaid net additions. The consistent growth in postpaid phone gross additions, primarily driven by consumer demand, contributed to these gains. Additionally, the company's retail postpaid churn rates stood at 1.07% overall and 0.83% specifically for retail postpaid phones, highlighting relatively stable customer retention.

1686781756654485504.png

Source: Q2 2023 Earnings Review

Projections for 2023

Looking forward, Verizon Communications' projections for 2023 point to a continued focus on growth. The company anticipates wireless service revenue to grow between 2.5% and 4.5%, demonstrating confidence in its ability to capture market share. Adjusted Ebitda is expected to range between $47 billion and $48.5 billion, while adjusted earnings per share is forecasted to be between $4.55 and $4.85, slightly below the consensus estimate of $4.68.

This projection underscores Verizon's commitment to profitability and financial stability.

Moreover, Verizon's capital spending plans remain consistent as it expects to invest between $18.25 billion and $19.25 billion. This capital allocation reflects its strategic approach to maintaining and enhancing its infrastructure, supporting its service quality and expansion initiatives. A notable highlight was the company's strong free cash flow performance, reaching $8 billion for the first half of the year, which represented a substantial increase from the previous year. This growth was attributed to efficient working capital management and lower capital expenditures.

Operational efficiency and cost savings

On the other hand, Verizon's operational efficiency initiatives were reflected in a 5.9% year-over-year reduction in operating expenses (excluding depreciation, amortization and special items). This was attributed to cost-savings programs and organizational optimization. Through transformation efforts, the company aims to achieve annual cost savings of $2 billion to $3 billion by 2025.

Despite facing industry challenges, including the investigation into lead-sheathed cables in the telecom industry, Verizon's results demonstrate resilience and strategic foresight. The company's efforts to expand its broadband subscriber base, improve wireless service revenue, manage costs and optimize cash flow position it well for continued growth and adaptation in the dynamic telecommunications landscape.

The cable issue

Verizon Communications faces significant challenges due to the U.S. Justice Department and the Environmental Protection Agency's investigations regarding lead-covered telecom cables, which are centered on potential health and environmental risks.

Verizon and AT&T (

T, Financial) have been directed to provide inspections and environmental data within 10 days. While Verizon claims low exposure risk due to cable location, it acknowledged ongoing third-party testing and emphasized its commitment to addressing concerns.

Notably, the financial implications still need to be determined. The extent of cable with lead sheathing must be fully documented due to incomplete historical records. Verizon's assertion that the cables are typically in locations with minimal public contact mitigates the immediate risks.

As the issue may impact Verizon's market valuation in the coming weeks, value investors can benefit from the lows until it hits a historical support level near $25.

1686775738893598720.png

Verizon's emerging bullish fundamentals

The company is breeding strong growth potential and adaptability in a dynamic market, positioning itself as a leading player in the 5G arena. The company's focus on strategic initiatives, such as accelerating growth, enhancing operations and maintaining a solid balance sheet, has yielded positive results. Despite economic uncertainties, Verizon's performance underscores its ability to innovate and excel.

Consumer wireless strategy and broadband growth

Verizon's consumer wireless strategy, emphasizing segmentation and financial discipline, has proven to be effective in the mobility sector. Launching myPlan, a tailored offering, has driven higher average revenue per account and encouraged customers to opt for premium plans. Notably, the company's C-band deployment has contributed to significant growth in postpaid phone gross adds and lower churn rates in markets where it was introduced.

Additionally, Verizon's growth extends to private networks, where it secured a mandate from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and launched a cutting-edge private networking solution at the Cleveland Clinic. This positions it favorably to tap into the expanding market for private wireless solutions.

Verizon's strategy has resulted in consistent net additions in the broadband domain, with over 400,000 new subscribers for multiple consecutive quarters. The success of fixed wireless access is evident, with the company on track to reach 4 million to 5 million subscribers by 2025, a substantial increase from the current base of nearly 2.3 million. The company's ability to segment the fixed wireless market based on pricing and speed tiers provides customers with more options.

Network quality and upcoming infusion

Further, Verizon's focus on network quality is evident through numerous accolades, including J.D. Power's recognition for the 31st time as the most-awarded brand for wireless network quality. The upcoming infusion of the C-band spectrum further enhances its network capabilities, enabling dedicated 5G services to a diverse customer base.

Global services

Finally, Verizon Global Services is also capitalizing on opportunities by focusing on IT platform transformation, utilizing artificial intelligence, optimizing real estate and enhancing supply chains. These measures are expected to result in significant cost savings, strong cash flow, continued investment in the business and dividend increases.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Verizon Communications remains on track to achieve its financial guidance in 2023. With a robust operational blueprint, innovative offerings and a customer-centric approach, the company is well-positioned for sustainable growth and continued leadership in the telecommunications industry. Despite macroeconomic challenges, its ability to adapt, innovate and execute its strategic initiatives underscores its resilience and potential for value creation.

Disclosures

I am/we currently own positions in the stocks mentioned, and have NO plans to sell some or all of the positions in the stocks mentioned over the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
