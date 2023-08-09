CorVel Corp (CRVL): A Stock with Good Outperformance Potential

GF Score analysis

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Summary
  • Stock analysis of CRVL
Article's Main Image

CorVel Corp (

CRVL, Financial), a prominent player in the insurance industry, is currently trading at $214.57 with a market capitalization of $3.69 billion. The company's stock price has seen a gain of 4.48% today and a 10% increase over the past four weeks. According to GuruFocus, CorVel Corp has a GF Score of 89 out of 100, indicating good outperformance potential. The GF Score is a comprehensive stock performance ranking system that evaluates a company's valuation across five key aspects, including Financial Strength, Profitability Rank, Growth Rank, GF Value Rank, and Momentum Rank.

1686814306064138240.png

CorVel Corp's Financial Strength

CorVel Corp's Financial Strength rank is 7 out of 10. This rank measures the robustness of a company's financial situation, considering factors such as interest coverage (not applicable due to no interest expenses), debt to revenue ratio (0.05), and Altman Z score (16.42). The company's low debt to revenue ratio and high Altman Z score indicate a strong financial position.

Profitability Rank Analysis

The company's Profitability Rank is 9 out of 10, suggesting high profitability and consistency. This rank is based on factors such as Operating Margin (11.77%), Piotroski F-Score (7 out of 9), and a consistent profitability trend over the past 10 years based on a predictability rank of 4 stars out of 5. The high Profitability Rank indicates that CorVel Corp's business is likely to remain profitable.

Growth Rank Analysis

CorVel Corp's Growth Rank is 9 out of 10, reflecting strong revenue and profitability growth. The Growth Rank considers the 5-year revenue growth rate (5.90%), 3-year revenue growth rate (8.70%), and 5-year EBITDA growth rate (10.70%). The high Growth Rank suggests that CorVel Corp has been successful in expanding its business operations.

GF Value Rank Analysis

The company's GF Value Rank is 3 out of 10, indicating that the stock is currently overvalued. The GF Value Rank is determined by the price-to-GF-Value ratio, a proprietary metric calculated based on historical multiples and an adjustment factor based on a company's past returns and growth.

Momentum Rank Analysis

CorVel Corp's Momentum Rank is 9 out of 10, suggesting strong stock price performance. The Momentum Rank is determined using the standardized momentum ratio and other momentum indicators, reflecting the stock's price performance from 12 months ago to 1 month ago and 6 months ago to 1 month ago.

Competitive Analysis

When compared to its competitors in the insurance industry, CorVel Corp stands out with its high GF Score. BRP Group Inc (

BRP, Financial) has a GF Score of 77, Fanhua Inc (FANH, Financial) has a GF Score of 67, and Crawford & Co (CRD.A, Financial) has a GF Score of 73. This comparative analysis suggests that CorVel Corp has good performance potential in the industry. For more details, please visit the competitors page.

In conclusion, CorVel Corp's high GF Score, strong financial strength, high profitability, and growth ranks, along with its strong momentum, make it a promising investment. However, investors should be cautious due to its current overvaluation as indicated by its low GF Value Rank.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.