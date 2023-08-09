Nemes Rush Group LLC's 13F Filing Update for Q2 2023

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Nemes Rush Group LLC, a renowned investment firm, recently submitted their 13F report for the second quarter of 2023, which concluded on June 30, 2023. The firm is known for its strategic investment approach, focusing on long-term growth and value creation. They meticulously analyze market trends and company fundamentals to identify investment opportunities that align with their philosophy.

The firm's portfolio for the quarter under review comprised 677 stocks, with a total value of $567 million. The top holdings in the portfolio were Apple Inc. (AAPL) with 6.99%, Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) with 4.50%, and Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) with 4.10%.

Portfolio Composition and Top Holdings

The portfolio's composition reflects the firm's investment strategy and market outlook. The top three holdings, AAPL, MSFT, and AVGO, are all technology companies, indicating the firm's confidence in the tech sector's growth potential. These companies have consistently demonstrated strong performance and resilience, making them attractive investment options for value investors.

Apple Inc., the portfolio's largest holding, is a global technology leader known for its innovative products and services. Microsoft Corporation, the second-largest holding, is a multinational technology company that develops, manufactures, licenses, supports, and sells computer software, consumer electronics, personal computers, and related services. Broadcom Inc., the third-largest holding, is a designer, developer, manufacturer, and global supplier of a broad range of semiconductor and infrastructure software products.

Investment Activity for the Quarter

Interestingly, Nemes Rush Group LLC did not engage in any stock trades during this quarter. This could be indicative of the firm's satisfaction with its current portfolio composition or a strategic decision to hold onto its investments amidst market volatility. The absence of trading activity underscores the firm's long-term investment approach, which prioritizes value creation over short-term gains.

Investors can gain valuable insights from the firm's portfolio composition and investment activity. The focus on technology stocks suggests a positive outlook for the sector, while the lack of trading activity may signal a cautious approach in the face of market uncertainties.

Here is a visual representation of the firm's holdings for the quarter:

1686838617323864064.png

In conclusion, Nemes Rush Group LLC's 13F filing provides a snapshot of the firm's investment strategy and market outlook. The firm's focus on technology stocks and its long-term investment approach are noteworthy takeaways for investors. As always, investors are advised to conduct their own research and consider their investment goals and risk tolerance before making investment decisions.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.