Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA): A High-Performing Stock with Strong Growth Potential

2 hours ago
ZBRA, Financial) is a leading player in the hardware industry, known for its innovative solutions that enable businesses to gain a performance edge. As of August 3, 2023, the company's stock price stands at $251.07, with a market capitalization of $12.89 billion. Despite a recent dip of 14.89% over the past four weeks, the stock has seen a gain of 4.11% today. According to GuruFocus, Zebra Technologies Corp has a GF Score of 91 out of 100, indicating the highest outperformance potential.

Financial Strength Analysis

The Financial Strength of Zebra Technologies Corp is rated 6 out of 10. This score is based on several factors, including an interest coverage of 11.82, a debt to revenue ratio of 0.40, and an Altman Z score of 3.37. These figures suggest that the company has a moderate level of financial strength, with a manageable debt burden and a healthy financial situation.

Profitability Rank Analysis

Zebra Technologies Corp's Profitability Rank is 8 out of 10, indicating a high level of profitability. This score is based on an operating margin of 16.60%, a Piotroski F-Score of 5, and a consistent profitability of 8 years over the past decade. The company's profitability trend is also positive, with a 5-year average operating margin of 8.10%.

Growth Rank Analysis

The company's Growth Rank is 9 out of 10, reflecting strong growth in terms of revenue and profitability. This is evidenced by a 5-year revenue growth rate of 9.60%, a 3-year revenue growth rate of 10.20%, and a 5-year EBITDA growth rate of 14.30%.

GF Value Rank Analysis

Zebra Technologies Corp's GF Value Rank is 9 out of 10, suggesting that the stock is fairly valued. This rank is determined by the price-to-GF-Value ratio, which takes into account historical multiples and an adjustment factor based on past returns, growth, and future business performance estimates.

Momentum Rank Analysis

The company's Momentum Rank is 7 out of 10, indicating a positive momentum in the stock price. This rank is determined using the standardized momentum ratio and other momentum indicators.

Comparison with Competitors

When compared to its main competitors in the hardware industry, Zebra Technologies Corp holds a strong position. Ubiquiti Inc (

UI, Financial) has a GF Score of 93 and a market cap of $10.29 billion. Juniper Networks Inc (JNPR, Financial) has a GF Score of 85 and a market cap of $9.10 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (HPE, Financial) has a GF Score of 75 and a market cap of $22.37 billion. More details can be found on the competitors page.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Zebra Technologies Corp's high GF Score, strong growth rank, and solid profitability rank suggest a promising outlook for value investors. Despite recent fluctuations, the company's financial strength and momentum rank indicate a stable financial situation and positive stock price momentum. However, investors should keep an eye on the company's financial strength and monitor its performance against competitors in the hardware industry.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.