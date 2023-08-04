Is Bio-Rad Laboratories (BIO) Significantly Undervalued? An In-depth GF Value Analysis

Author's Avatar
45 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

On August 4, 2023, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc (

BIO, Financial) saw a daily gain of 3.5%, despite a reported Loss Per Share of 6.54. This prompts an important question: Is the stock significantly undervalued? By delving into the company's GF Value, we provide an insightful valuation analysis. Let's uncover the financial intricacies of Bio-Rad Laboratories (BIO).

Company Overview: Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc (BIO, Financial)

Headquartered in Hercules, California, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc is a leading player in the clinical diagnostics and life sciences markets. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for clinical laboratories, research, biopharmaceutical production, and food testing. With a diversified geographical presence, Bio-Rad Laboratories has substantial markets in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and Asia-Pacific. The company also holds a 37% stake in Sartorius AG, a prominent laboratory and biopharmaceutical supplier.

Despite its current share price of $415.87 and a market cap of $12 billion, the GF Value estimates Bio-Rad Laboratories' fair value at $613.78, suggesting that the stock is significantly undervalued. Let's take a closer look at the company's financials.

1687487683594551296.png

Understanding the GF Value

The GF Value is an exclusive measure of a stock's intrinsic value, calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line represents the fair value at which the stock should ideally be traded. If the stock price significantly deviates above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued, indicating poor future returns. Conversely, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return is likely to be higher.

Our analysis suggests that Bio-Rad Laboratories (

BIO, Financial) is significantly undervalued. As the stock is trading below its GF Value Line, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much higher than its business growth.

1687487620013096960.png

Link: These companies may deliver higher future returns at reduced risk.

Financial Strength of Bio-Rad Laboratories

Investing in companies with low financial strength can result in permanent capital loss. Therefore, a careful review of a company's financial strength is crucial before deciding to buy shares. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a cash-to-debt ratio of 1.34, which ranks worse than 60.42% of companies in the Medical Devices & Instruments industry. Based on this, GuruFocus ranks Bio-Rad Laboratories's financial strength as 7 out of 10, suggesting a fair balance sheet.

1687487648706330624.png

Profitability and Growth

Investing in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over the long term, is generally less risky. Bio-Rad Laboratories has been profitable 9 times over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $2.8 billion and Loss Per Share of $6.54. Its operating margin is 14.16%, which ranks better than 73.18% of companies in the Medical Devices & Instruments industry. Overall, the profitability of Bio-Rad Laboratories is ranked 7 out of 10, indicating fair profitability.

Growth is a crucial factor in the valuation of a company. The faster a company is growing, the more likely it is to be creating value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth rate of Bio-Rad Laboratories is 7.1%, which ranks worse than 50.62% of companies in the Medical Devices & Instruments industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 0%, which ranks worse than 0% of companies in the Medical Devices & Instruments industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Another way to evaluate a company's profitability is to compare its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted cost of capital (WACC). ROIC measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. WACC is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the ROIC is higher than the WACC, the company is creating value for shareholders. Over the past 12 months, Bio-Rad Laboratories's ROIC was 2.73, while its WACC came in at 8.41.

1687487665584209920.png

Conclusion

In summary, the stock of Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc (

BIO, Financial) is estimated to be significantly undervalued. The company's financial condition and profitability are fair, but its growth ranks worse than 0% of companies in the Medical Devices & Instruments industry. To learn more about Bio-Rad Laboratories stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

To find out the high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.