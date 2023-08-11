Universal Display Corp ( OLED, Financial), a leading player in the hardware industry, has been making waves in the stock market. As of August 4, 2023, the company's stock price stands at $157.62, with a market cap of $7.46 billion. The stock has seen a significant gain of 13.32% today and a 10.54% increase over the past four weeks. This article will delve into the company's GF Score and various ranks to provide a comprehensive analysis of its performance.

GF Score Analysis

The GF Score is a stock performance ranking system developed by GuruFocus. It uses five aspects of valuation, which have been found to be closely correlated to the long-term performances of stocks. OLED's GF Score is a perfect 100/100, indicating the highest outperformance potential. This score suggests that the stock is likely to generate higher returns than those with lower GF Scores.

Financial Strength Analysis

The Financial Strength Rank measures a company's financial situation. OLED's Financial Strength Rank is 8/10, indicating a strong financial position. The company's debt to revenue ratio is 0.05, and its Altman Z score is 18.93, both of which contribute to its high financial strength.

Profitability Rank Analysis

The Profitability Rank ranks how profitable a company is and how likely the company's business will stay that way. OLED's Profitability Rank is 10/10, indicating high profitability. The company's Operating Margin is 41.94%, and its Piotroski F-Score is 5, both of which contribute to its high profitability.

Growth Rank Analysis

The Growth Rank measures the growth of a company in terms of its revenue and profitability. OLED's Growth Rank is 10/10, indicating strong growth potential. The company's 5-year revenue growth rate is 16.70, and its 3-year revenue growth rate is 14.60, both of which contribute to its high growth rank.

GF Value Rank Analysis

The GF Value Rank is determined by the price-to-GF-Value ratio, a proprietary metric calculated based on historical multiples along with an adjustment factor based on a company's past returns and growth and future estimates of the business' performance. OLED's GF Value Rank is 9/10, indicating that the stock is valued reasonably in the market.

Momentum Rank Analysis

The Momentum Rank is determined using the standardized momentum ratio and other momentum indicators. OLED's Momentum Rank is 10/10, indicating strong momentum in the stock's performance.

Competitive Analysis

When compared to its main competitors in the hardware industry, OLED stands out with its high GF Score. Littelfuse Inc ( LFUS, Financial) has a GF Score of 97, Fabrinet ( FN, Financial) has a GF Score of 92, and Vicor Corp ( VICR, Financial) has a GF Score of 86. This comparison further highlights OLED's strong performance potential. For more details on OLED's competitors, visit the Competitors page.

In conclusion, Universal Display Corp ( OLED, Financial) presents a promising investment opportunity with its high GF Score and strong rankings in financial strength, profitability, growth, value, and momentum. However, as with any investment, potential investors should conduct their own due diligence before making a decision.