Is Amazon.com (AMZN) Significantly Undervalued? An In-depth Valuation Analysis

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

On August 5, 2023, Amazon.com Inc (

AMZN, Financial) recorded a daily gain of 8.27%, with its Earnings Per Share (EPS) (EPS) standing at $1.27. This article aims to answer a vital question: Is Amazon.com (AMZN) significantly undervalued? To do this, we'll delve into a comprehensive valuation analysis of the company. We invite you to read on for a more profound understanding of the company's intrinsic value.

Company Overview

Amazon.com Inc (

AMZN, Financial) is a leading online retailer and one of the highest-grossing e-commerce aggregators, with $386 billion in net sales and approximately $578 billion in estimated physical/digital online gross merchandise volume in 2021. Retail-related revenue represents approximately 80% of the total, followed by Amazon Web Services' cloud computing, storage, database, and other offerings (10%-15%), advertising services (5%), and others. International segments constitute 25%-30% of Amazon's non-AWS sales, led by Germany, the United Kingdom, and Japan.

With a stock price of $139.57, Amazon.com Inc (

AMZN, Financial) is trading below its fair value (GF Value) of $202.13. This GF Value suggests that the stock is significantly undervalued.

1687954225054613504.png

Understanding the GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure of a stock's intrinsic value, computed considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past performance and growth, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line denotes the stock's ideal fair trading value. If the stock price is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued, and its future return is likely to be poor. Conversely, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher.

Based on the GF Value calculation, Amazon.com (

AMZN, Financial) appears to be significantly undervalued. With a current share price of $139.57 and a market cap of $1.4 trillion, Amazon.com's stock is likely to yield a much higher long-term return than its business growth, given its significant undervaluation.

1687954167005446144.png

For a list of companies that may deliver higher future returns at reduced risk, visit here.

Amazon.com's Financial Strength

Before investing in a company, it is crucial to evaluate its financial strength. Companies with poor financial strength pose a higher risk of permanent loss. The cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage provide excellent insights into a company's financial strength. Amazon.com's cash-to-debt ratio stands at 0.46, which is lower than 51.32% of companies in the Retail - Cyclical industry. The overall financial strength of Amazon.com is 6 out of 10, indicating fair financial health.

1687954187616256000.png

Profitability and Growth

Investing in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over the long term, is generally less risky. Amazon.com has been profitable for 8 of the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $538 billion and an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $1.27. Its operating margin is 2.54%, ranking lower than 56.68% of companies in the Retail - Cyclical industry. Overall, Amazon.com's profitability is ranked 8 out of 10, indicating strong profitability.

Growth is a critical factor in the valuation of a company. A faster-growing company creates more value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth of Amazon.com is 21.9%, which ranks better than 83.33% of companies in the Retail - Cyclical industry. However, the 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 0.5%, ranking lower than 66.89% of companies in the Retail - Cyclical industry.

Comparing a company's return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted cost of capital (WACC) is another way to evaluate its profitability. ROIC measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. WACC is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it indicates that the company is creating value for shareholders. Over the past 12 months, Amazon.com's ROIC was 5.3, while its WACC came in at 11.3.

1687954206536761344.png

Conclusion

In conclusion, the stock of Amazon.com (

AMZN, Financial) shows every sign of being significantly undervalued. The company's financial condition is fair, and its profitability is strong. However, its growth ranks lower than 66.89% of companies in the Retail - Cyclical industry. To learn more about Amazon.com stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

To find out high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, please check out the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.