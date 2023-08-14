NICE Ltd: A Software Giant with High Outperformance Potential

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

NICE Ltd (

NICE, Financial) is a leading player in the software industry, with a market capitalization of $13.8 billion. As of August 7, 2023, the company's stock price stands at $218.07, marking a 3.36% gain for the day and a 9.57% increase over the past four weeks. NICE Ltd's impressive performance is reflected in its GF Score of 97 out of 100, placing it in the highest outperformance potential category.

1688626835962724352.png

Financial Strength Analysis

NICE Ltd's Financial Strength rank is 8 out of 10, indicating a robust financial situation. The company's high interest coverage of 40.62 and a low debt to revenue ratio of 0.37 contribute to this strong ranking. Additionally, the Altman Z-Score of 5.35 suggests that NICE Ltd is not in any immediate danger of financial distress.

Profitability Rank Analysis

The company's Profitability Rank is 9 out of 10, reflecting its high profitability. This is supported by an operating margin of 16.01% and a perfect Piotroski F-Score of 9. The company's profitability has been consistent over the past decade, with a 5-year average operating margin trend of 4.50%.

Growth Rank Analysis

NICE Ltd's Growth Rank is a perfect 10 out of 10, indicating strong growth in terms of revenue and profitability. The company's 5-year revenue growth rate is 8.50%, and its 3-year revenue growth rate is 10.50%. The 5-year EBITDA growth rate is also 8.50%, demonstrating consistent growth in the company's business operations.

GF Value Rank Analysis

The company's GF Value Rank is 9 out of 10, suggesting that the stock is fairly valued. This rank is determined by the price-to-GF-Value ratio, a proprietary metric calculated based on historical multiples and an adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth.

Momentum Rank Analysis

NICE Ltd's Momentum Rank is 7 out of 10, indicating a positive momentum in the company's stock price. This rank is determined using the standardized momentum ratio and other momentum indicators.

Comparison with Competitors

When compared to its competitors in the software industry, NICE Ltd stands out with its high GF Score. Matrix IT Ltd has a GF Score of 75, One Software Technologies Ltd has a score of 77, and Abra Information Technologies Ltd has a score of 63. This comparison further highlights NICE Ltd's strong performance.

Conclusion

In conclusion, NICE Ltd's high GF Score of 97, along with its strong financial strength, profitability, growth, GF Value, and momentum ranks, indicate a high outperformance potential. The company's consistent growth and profitability, coupled with its robust financial situation, make it a compelling choice for investors. However, as with any investment, it's crucial to conduct thorough research and consider the company's overall performance and market conditions.

Become a Premium Member to See This: (Free Trial):

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.