Is Teleflex (TFX) Significantly Undervalued? A Deep Dive into Its Intrinsic Value

Exploring the valuation and financial performance of Teleflex Inc (TFX)

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Despite a daily loss of 4.76% and a 3-month loss of 11.38%, Teleflex (

TFX, Financial) boasts an Earnings Per Share (EPS) (EPS) of 7.79. The question, however, is whether the stock is significantly undervalued. This analysis aims to answer that question by providing a comprehensive valuation analysis of Teleflex. Let's delve into the details.

Introduction to Teleflex Inc (TFX, Financial)

Teleflex is a Pennsylvania-based manufacturer of hospital supplies and medical devices, primarily in the vascular and surgical areas. The company's business operations are spread across seven segments, with the majority of its revenue coming from the U.S. Interestingly, the stock price of Teleflex is currently at $228.75, while its GF Value, an estimation of its fair value, stands at $340.21. This discrepancy paves the way for a deeper exploration of the company's intrinsic value.

1688980954728628224.png

Understanding the GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure that represents the current intrinsic value of a stock. It is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates. If the stock price is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is considered overvalued, and its future return is likely to be poor. Conversely, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher.

For Teleflex (

TFX, Financial), the stock is estimated to be significantly undervalued according to the GuruFocus Value calculation. With a current price of $228.75 per share and a market cap of $10.70 billion, Teleflex stock is likely to offer a higher long-term return than its business growth due to its undervalued status.

1688980933539004416.png

Link: These companies may deliver higher future returns at reduced risk.

Financial Strength of Teleflex

Investing in companies with poor financial strength carries a higher risk of permanent capital loss. Therefore, it is crucial to review a company's financial strength before deciding to buy its stock. A great starting point for understanding a company's financial strength is looking at its cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage. Teleflex has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.15, which is worse than 89.24% of companies in the Medical Devices & Instruments industry. However, the overall financial strength of Teleflex is ranked at 6 out of 10, indicating fair financial strength.

1688980983526719488.png

Profitability and Growth of Teleflex

Companies that have been consistently profitable over the long term offer less risk for investors. Teleflex has been profitable 10 out of the past 10 years, with an operating margin of 18.45%, ranking better than 80.58% of companies in the Medical Devices & Instruments industry. This high profitability is reflected in its profitability rank of 8 out of 10.

However, growth is an equally important factor in a company's valuation. Teleflex's growth rank is lower due to its 3-year average revenue growth rate being worse than 63.76% of companies in the industry. Moreover, its 3-year average EBITDA growth rate of 4.7% ranks worse than 56.77% of companies in the Medical Devices & Instruments industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing a company's return on invested capital (ROIC) to the weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is another way to determine its profitability. For Teleflex, the ROIC is 7.11, and the WACC is 9.31, implying that the company is not creating value for shareholders as the ROIC is lower than the WACC.

1688981001906159616.png

Conclusion

In conclusion, Teleflex (

TFX, Financial) is estimated to be significantly undervalued. Despite its fair financial condition and strong profitability, its growth ranks lower than 56.77% of companies in the Medical Devices & Instruments industry. To learn more about Teleflex stock, check out its 30-Year Financials here.

To find out high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, please check out the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.