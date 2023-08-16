Growth Interface Management LLC's 13F Filing Update for Q3 2019

1 hours ago
Growth Interface Management LLC, a renowned investment firm, recently submitted their 13F report for the third quarter of 2019, which concluded on September 30, 2019. The firm's portfolio comprised of 10 stocks, with a total value of $227 million. The top holdings were TAL Education Group, Pinduoduo Inc., and ServiceNow Inc., accounting for 12.69%, 12.66%, and 11.88% of the portfolio respectively. Notably, the firm did not engage in any stock trades during this quarter.

About Growth Interface Management LLC

Growth Interface Management LLC is a distinguished investment firm that focuses on long-term capital growth. The firm employs a disciplined, research-intensive approach to identify companies with strong growth potential. It is known for its strategic investment decisions and its ability to identify undervalued stocks with high growth potential. The firm's investment philosophy is centered around the belief that the market often underestimates the long-term prospects of growth companies, providing opportunities for savvy investors.

Top Holdings

The firm's top holdings for the third quarter of 2019 were TAL Education Group, Pinduoduo Inc., and ServiceNow Inc. These companies represented 12.69%, 12.66%, and 11.88% of the portfolio respectively. TAL Education Group is a leading K-12 after-school tutoring services provider in China. Pinduoduo Inc. is an innovative and fast-growing technology platform in China that provides buyers with value-for-money merchandise and fun and interactive shopping experiences. ServiceNow Inc. is a provider of enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide.

Investment Strategy

Growth Interface Management LLC's investment strategy is characterized by a disciplined, research-intensive approach. The firm seeks to identify companies with strong growth potential that are undervalued by the market. This strategy has proven successful, as evidenced by the firm's robust portfolio and impressive returns. The firm's decision not to engage in any stock trades during the third quarter of 2019 suggests a confidence in its current holdings and a long-term investment outlook.

Portfolio Overview

The firm's portfolio for the third quarter of 2019 was valued at $227 million and comprised of 10 stocks. This portfolio composition reflects the firm's focus on a select group of high-potential companies. The absence of any stock trades during the quarter indicates the firm's confidence in its current holdings and its long-term investment strategy.

1689321550798389248.png

In conclusion, Growth Interface Management LLC's 13F filing for the third quarter of 2019 provides valuable insights into the firm's investment strategy and portfolio composition. The firm's focus on long-term capital growth and its disciplined, research-intensive approach are evident in its portfolio composition and investment decisions.

