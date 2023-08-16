Elbit Systems Ltd: A Comprehensive GF Score Analysis

Elbit Systems Ltd (

ESLT, Financial), a prominent player in the Aerospace & Defense industry, is currently trading at $215.15 with a market cap of $9.57 billion. The company's stock price has seen a gain of 3.08% today and a 3.35% increase over the past four weeks. According to the GF Score, Elbit Systems Ltd ranks 80 out of 100, indicating a likely average performance potential.

Elbit Systems Ltd's Financial Strength Analysis

The Financial Strength rank of Elbit Systems Ltd stands at 5/10. This score is derived from several factors, including the company's interest coverage of 6.27, a debt to revenue ratio of 0.24, and an Altman Z score of 1.65. These figures suggest that the company has a moderate financial strength.

Profitability Rank Analysis of Elbit Systems Ltd

Elbit Systems Ltd's Profitability Rank is 8/10, indicating a high level of profitability. This score is based on an operating margin of 7.25%, a Piotroski F-Score of 4, a 5-year average operating margin trend of -5.10%, and a consistency of profitability over the past 10 years. The company's predictability rank is 3.5, suggesting a strong likelihood of continued profitability.

Growth Rank Analysis of Elbit Systems Ltd

The company's Growth Rank is 9/10, reflecting robust growth in terms of revenue and profitability. This score is based on a 5-year revenue growth rate of 9.70%, a 3-year revenue growth rate of 6.30%, and a 5-year EBITDA growth rate of 5.00%. These figures indicate a strong growth trajectory for Elbit Systems Ltd.

GF Value Rank Analysis of Elbit Systems Ltd

Elbit Systems Ltd's GF Value Rank is 1/10, suggesting that the stock is currently overvalued. This rank is determined by the price-to-GF-Value ratio, a proprietary metric calculated based on historical multiples and an adjustment factor based on the company's past returns, growth, and future business performance estimates.

Momentum Rank Analysis of Elbit Systems Ltd

The company's Momentum Rank is 9/10, indicating strong price momentum. This rank is determined using the standardized momentum ratio and other momentum indicators, suggesting that the stock has a high potential for continued price appreciation.

Comparison with Competitors

When compared to its competitors in the same industry, Elbit Systems Ltd holds a competitive edge. Israel Shipyards Industries Ltd has a GF Score of 69, FMS Enterprises Migun Ltd has a GF Score of 66, and Bet Shemesh Engines Holdings (1997) Ltd has a GF Score of 58. This comparison indicates that Elbit Systems Ltd is likely to outperform its competitors in the long run.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Elbit Systems Ltd presents a compelling investment opportunity based on its GF Score and its components. The company's strong profitability, robust growth, and high momentum rank suggest a likely average performance potential. However, investors should be cautious of the company's current overvaluation as indicated by its low GF Value Rank. As always, potential investors are advised to conduct their own comprehensive research before making investment decisions.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
