Is SolarEdge Technologies Significantly Undervalued? A Comprehensive Valuation Analysis

An in-depth look into the intrinsic value and financial performance of SolarEdge Technologies Inc (SEDG)

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Despite a daily gain of 3.1%, SolarEdge Technologies Inc (

SEDG, Financial) has experienced a significant 3-month loss of -35.72%. The company's Earnings Per Share (EPS) stands at 5.17. The question that arises from these figures is whether SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG) is significantly undervalued. This article aims to provide a comprehensive analysis of the company's valuation. Read on to gain insights into the financial health, profitability, and growth prospects of SolarEdge Technologies.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies Inc designs, develops, and sells direct current optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic installations. The company caters to various solar market segments, from residential to commercial and small utility-scale solar installations. They sell their products directly to solar installers, engineering firms, and indirectly through distributors and electrical equipment wholesalers. SolarEdge Technologies also offers non-solar products targeting energy storage and e-mobility.

With a current share price of $183.98, SolarEdge Technologies has a market cap of $10.40 billion. However, the GF Value, an estimation of the company's fair value, stands at $484.99, suggesting that the stock may be significantly undervalued.

1689343354342473728.png

Understanding the GF Value

The GF Value represents the current intrinsic value of a stock, derived from a proprietary method. The GF Value Line gives an overview of the fair value at which the stock should ideally be traded. It's calculated based on three factors:

  1. Historical multiples (PE Ratio, PS Ratio, PB Ratio, and Price-to-Free-Cash-Flow) that the stock has traded at.
  2. A GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth.
  3. Future estimates of the business performance.

According to the GF Value, SolarEdge Technologies (

SEDG, Financial) is estimated to be significantly undervalued. If the stock's share price is significantly above the GF Value Line, the stock may be overvalued and have poor future returns. Conversely, if the stock's share price is significantly below the GF Value Line, the stock may be undervalued and have high future returns.

Because SolarEdge Technologies is significantly undervalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much higher than its business growth.

1689343329851932672.png

Link: These companies may deliver higher future returns at reduced risk.

Financial Strength of SolarEdge Technologies

Investing in companies with poor financial strength can result in a higher risk of permanent loss of capital. It's essential to review a company's financial strength before deciding to buy its stock. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great starting point for understanding a company's financial strength. SolarEdge Technologies has a cash-to-debt ratio of 1.47, which is lower than 55.25% of companies in the Semiconductors industry. Despite this, GuruFocus ranks the overall financial strength of SolarEdge Technologies at 8 out of 10, indicating strong financial health.

1689343375800532992.png

Profitability and Growth of SolarEdge Technologies

Investing in profitable companies, especially those demonstrating consistent profitability over the long term, poses less risk. A company with high profit margins is typically a safer investment than one with low profit margins. SolarEdge Technologies has been profitable 8 out of the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $3.70 billion and Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $5.17. Its operating margin is 10.04%, which ranks better than 55.94% of companies in the Semiconductors industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks the profitability of SolarEdge Technologies at 8 out of 10, indicating strong profitability.

Growth is a crucial factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long-term stock performance of a company. A faster-growing company creates more value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth of SolarEdge Technologies is 23.5%, which ranks better than 74.63% of companies in the Semiconductors industry. However, the 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is -0.9%, which ranks worse than 78.31% of companies in the Semiconductors industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Another way to evaluate a company's profitability is to compare its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it indicates that the company is creating value for shareholders. Over the past 12 months, SolarEdge Technologies's ROIC was 9.82, while its WACC came in at 11.22.

1689343395186606080.png

Conclusion

In conclusion, the stock of SolarEdge Technologies Inc (

SEDG, Financial) is estimated to be significantly undervalued. The company's financial condition is strong, and its profitability is robust. However, its growth ranks worse than 78.31% of companies in the Semiconductors industry. For more information about SolarEdge Technologies stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

To find out the high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, please check out the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.