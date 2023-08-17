Alibaba's Resilient Growth Story

Navigating the company's 1st-quarter results and strategic progress

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Summary
  • Chinese e-commerce sector's resurgence, driven by Taobao's user gain and cost reduction, led to revenue reaching $32.29 billion, marking a 14% increase.
  • Alibaba's spinoff success underscores future potential, with the new capital management team expected to increase shareholder value.
  • Despite risks, the stock remains very attractive for the long term.
Article's Main Image

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (

BABA, Financial) has exceeded market expectations with a remarkable first-quarter financial performance. The company's revenue surged 14%, its largest top-line growth in over a year.

This impressive financial achievement reflects the company's strategic efforts and positions it as a standout performer that remains attractive for the long term.

Financial review

For the three months ended June 30, the company's revenue was $32.29 billion. The performance was driven by a 25% year-over-year increase in international commerce sales, while adjusted Ebitda for the cloud segment grew 106%. 

Non-GAAP earnings of $2.40 per share exceeded forecasts by almost 20% and increased by 38% over the comparable figure for the prior-year quarter. This ends a run of three consecutive quarters of revenue misses and extends Alibaba's winning streak in earnings to seven straight quarters.

Additionally, the Taobao platform saw a 6.5% gain in daily active users year over year thanks to an intensive customer acquisition program. Costs as a percentage of revenue decreased by 6% year over year.

1689699178231365632.png

Source: Alibaba's earnings report

Diverse divisions drive strong revenue growth

Alibaba's main business divisions are Taobao and Tmall, Alibaba International Digital Commerce, Local Services, Cainiao Smart Logistics Network and Digital Media and Entertainment. 

Revenue for the entire Taobao and Tmall group increased by 12% year over year to $15.85 billion. Average daily active users on the Taobao app increased by 6.5% over the previous year, and those on the community and marketplace Xianyu increased by 18%. However, the Cloud Intelligence segment, which creates artificial intelligence models, had a 4% increase only in revenue year over year to nearly $3.47 billion. 

The AIDC segment's revenue climbed 41% from the previous year to $3.05 billion. According to Alibaba, all major retail platforms performed well in the first quarter and contributed to the combined order growth of AIDC's retail businesses, which was over 25% year over year.

Sales for Local Services increased by 30% from the previous year to $1.99 billion, driven by robust revenue growth in the Ele.me and Amap businesses.

Cainiao Smart Logistics Network's revenue grew 34% year over year to $3.19 billion, driven by growth in domestic consumer logistics and overseas fulfillment solution services.

Finally, digital media and entertainment revenue climbed 36% from the previous year to $742 million. Alibaba reported that Youku's overall subscription revenue increased by 5% year over year, mostly due to rising average revenue per user and gaining access to original material of a high caliber.

Strategic moves

Alibaba has undergone significant adjustments recently. In March, the company announced it will be divided into six business units, some of which will be able to raise outside capital and go public.

The company is also getting ready to sell off several of its business units, and their success supports the notion that they will be valuable holdings even after the spinoff. 

Additionally, Alibaba holds a 67% equity stake in Cainiao Smart Logistics. This segment offers supply chain, logistics and delivery services to consumers and businesses that are clients of Taobao and Tmall, Alibaba International Digital Commerce Group and other clients. In the next 12 to 18 months, the company hopes to finish the initial public offering of its logistics arm.

Finally, in order to implement a thorough capital management plan and increase shareholder value, the company has established a capital management committee at the board level. Alibaba has committed to enhancing shareholder return by implementing a strong capital allocation mechanism.

Resilience, value and potential amid challenges

Despite the unexpectedly low forecasted earnings growth, Alibaba's stock is still fundamentally appealing at a forward multiple of 11 times earnings. Its enterprise value/Ebitda ratio is also around 11, but is lower than the industry average, suggesting the stock may be undervalued. 

The GF Value Line also suggests the stock is undervalued.

1689736419330752512.png

Even with substantial gains from its October 2022 lows, the stock is still cheap. The valuation, in this case, is significantly lower than that of any comparable tech company in the United States, and it even compares favorably to some of its Chinese competitors. However, investors should be aware of Alibaba's key risks, such as elevated political unrest, trade restrictions and economic challenges. 

Takeaway

Alibaba's recent financial insights present a mix of accomplishments and considerations. As concerns about a global economic slowdown persist, the absence of financial forecasts is noteworthy, potentially indicating a need for proactive management actions. The impressive revenue surge, while marking a significant rebound, highlights the company's resilience. Notably, its diverse divisions like international commerce and cloud computing exhibited remarkable growth.

However, while non-GAAP earnings exceeded expectations, cautious optimism prevails given the economic landscape. Alibaba's strategic moves, including spinoff plans and innovation ventures, align with future-focused initiatives. Amidst uncertainties, a compelling valuation and strategic ventures underline Alibaba's potential.

Disclosures

I am/we currently own positions in the stocks mentioned, and have NO plans to sell some or all of the positions in the stocks mentioned over the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.