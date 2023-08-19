EdenTree Asset Management Ltd, a renowned investment firm, has recently filed its 13F report for the second quarter of 2023, which concluded on June 30, 2023. The firm is known for its disciplined and strategic approach to investing, focusing on long-term growth and sustainability. EdenTree's investment philosophy is rooted in the belief that responsible and sustainable investment is the key to delivering excellent performance.

The firm's portfolio for the quarter under review contained 76 stocks, with a total value of $291 million. The top holdings in the portfolio were Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) with 8.94%, Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) with 6.70%, and Medtronic Plc (MDT) with 5.84%.

Portfolio Composition and Top Holdings

The portfolio's composition reflects EdenTree's strategic investment approach. The firm's largest holding, Microsoft Corp. (MSFT), accounted for 8.94% of the total portfolio. Microsoft, a leading technology company, has consistently delivered strong performance, making it a preferred choice for many investors.

The second-largest holding was Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL), which accounted for 6.70% of the portfolio. Alphabet, the parent company of Google, has a robust business model and a strong market presence, making it an attractive investment.

Medtronic Plc (MDT), a global leader in medical technology, services, and solutions, was the third-largest holding, accounting for 5.84% of the portfolio. Medtronic's commitment to innovation and its strong market position align with EdenTree's focus on sustainable and responsible investment.

No Stock Trades in Q2 2023

Interestingly, EdenTree Asset Management Ltd did not engage in any stock trades during the second quarter of 2023. This could be indicative of the firm's confidence in its current portfolio composition and its long-term investment strategy.

Here is a snapshot of the firm's holdings for the quarter:

In conclusion, EdenTree Asset Management Ltd's 13F filing for Q2 2023 provides valuable insights into the firm's investment strategy and portfolio composition. The firm's focus on sustainable and responsible investment is evident in its choice of holdings. With no stock trades during the quarter, it appears that EdenTree is confident in its current portfolio and long-term investment strategy.