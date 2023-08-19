Quantitative Strategies, Inc., a renowned investment firm, recently submitted their 13F report for the second quarter of 2023, which concluded on June 30, 2023. The firm's investment philosophy is rooted in quantitative analysis, using mathematical and statistical modeling, measurement, and research to understand and exploit financial opportunities. This approach allows the firm to make informed and strategic investment decisions, often resulting in a diverse and robust portfolio.

Portfolio Overview

The firm's portfolio for Q2 2023 comprised 20 stocks, with a total value of $149 million. This portfolio reflects the firm's commitment to diversification and strategic investment, with a focus on stocks that offer potential for significant returns. The top holdings in the portfolio were IVW, IVE, and LQD, accounting for 19.48%, 19.28%, and 13.42% of the portfolio respectively. This indicates a balanced approach to investment, with no single stock dominating the portfolio.

Top Holdings

The firm's top holding, IVW, accounted for 19.48% of the portfolio. IVW is an ETF that tracks the performance of the S&P 500 Growth Index, offering exposure to large-cap U.S. companies that exhibit strong growth characteristics. The second-largest holding was IVE, making up 19.28% of the portfolio. IVE is an ETF that tracks the performance of the S&P 500 Value Index, providing exposure to large-cap U.S. companies that are considered undervalued. The third-largest holding was LQD, representing 13.42% of the portfolio. LQD is an ETF that tracks the performance of the U.S. corporate bond market, offering exposure to a broad range of investment-grade corporate bonds.

No Stock Trades in Q2 2023

Interestingly, Quantitative Strategies, Inc. did not engage in any stock trades during the second quarter of 2023. This could be indicative of the firm's confidence in its current portfolio and its quantitative analysis. It could also suggest a long-term investment strategy, where the firm holds onto its investments for extended periods to maximize returns. This approach aligns with the firm's philosophy of making informed and strategic investment decisions based on quantitative analysis.

In conclusion, Quantitative Strategies, Inc.'s Q2 2023 13F filing provides valuable insights into the firm's investment strategy and portfolio composition. The firm's focus on quantitative analysis and strategic investment decisions is evident in its diverse and balanced portfolio. With no stock trades in the quarter, the firm appears to be confident in its current holdings and long-term investment strategy.