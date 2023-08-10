Executive Vice President Daniel Needham Sells 7,002 Shares of Nucor Corp

On August 10, 2023, Daniel Needham, Executive Vice President of Nucor Corp (

NUE, Financial), sold 7,002 shares of the company. This move comes as part of a series of transactions Needham has made over the past year, during which he sold a total of 12,002 shares and made no purchases.

Nucor Corp is a leading producer of steel and related products in North America. The company operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. Nucor is known for its innovation in the steel industry, including the development of the first electric arc furnace mini-mill, a smaller, more efficient, and more environmentally friendly method of producing steel.

The insider transaction history for Nucor Corp shows a trend of more sells than buys over the past year. There have been 14 insider sells and no insider buys. This could be an indication of how insiders view the company's current valuation.

On the day of Needham's recent sell, Nucor Corp shares were trading at $170 each, giving the company a market cap of $41.42 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 7.69, lower than both the industry median of 11.48 and the company's historical median. This suggests that, despite the insider selling, the stock may still be undervalued compared to its peers and its own past performance.

However, the GuruFocus Value, which is an intrinsic value estimate based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates, stands at $143.75. With a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.18, the stock appears to be modestly overvalued.

In conclusion, while the recent insider selling by Executive Vice President Daniel Needham may raise some eyebrows, the overall valuation metrics for Nucor Corp suggest a more nuanced picture. Investors should consider both the insider transaction trends and the company's current valuation in their decision-making process.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
