Is Insulet (PODD) Significantly Undervalued?

An In-depth Analysis of Insulet's Valuation and Financial Strength

Author's Avatar
33 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Insulet Corp (

PODD, Financial) experienced a daily loss of -3.59%, with a 3-month loss of -29.88% and an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 0.89. This raises the question: is the stock significantly undervalued? The following evaluation delves into the company's valuation, financial strength, and growth prospects to provide a comprehensive answer.

Company Introduction

Founded in 2000, Insulet Corp (

PODD, Financial) aimed to simplify continuous subcutaneous insulin infusion therapy for diabetes. This led to the creation of the Omnipod system, a small disposable insulin infusion device controlled via a smartphone for dosage regulation. Since its FDA approval in 2005, it has been used by approximately 360,000 insulin-dependent diabetics worldwide. The company currently has a market cap of $15.70 billion with sales of $1.50 billion.

At a stock price of $225.28, it's crucial to compare this with the company's estimated fair value, or GF Value, of $363.48. This comparison will provide a clearer picture of the stock's valuation.

income-breakdown?&symbol=PODD?width=560&height=450&t=1691966192

Understanding GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure that estimates a stock's intrinsic value. It's based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor considering past performance and growth, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line represents the ideal fair trading value of the stock.

Insulet (

PODD, Financial) is significantly undervalued according to the GF Value calculation. This implies that the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much higher than its business growth.

gf-value?&symbol=PODD?width=560&height=450&t=1691966184

Link: These companies may deliver higher future returns at reduced risk.

Financial Strength

It's crucial to assess a company's financial strength before investing. Companies with poor financial strength pose a higher risk of permanent loss. Insulet's cash-to-debt ratio of 0.46 is worse than 77.66% of companies in the Medical Devices & Instruments industry. Its overall financial strength is fair, scoring 5 out of 10.

stock-financials?&symbol=PODD&type=total_debt?width=560&height=450&t=1691966201

Profitability and Growth

Investing in profitable companies carries less risk, especially if they consistently demonstrate profitability. Insulet has been profitable 5 years over the past 10 years. Its operating margin of 5.82% is better than 58.23% of companies in the Medical Devices & Instruments industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks Insulet's profitability as fair.

Growth is a vital factor in company valuation. Insulet's 3-year average revenue growth rate is better than 70.86% of companies in the Medical Devices & Instruments industry. However, its 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 8.1%, ranking worse than 51.86% of companies in the industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing a company's return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC) can also evaluate its profitability. Insulet's ROIC is 5.68 while its WACC is 8.93. If the ROIC exceeds the WACC, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders.

stock-financials?&symbol=PODD&type=roic?width=560&height=450&t=1691966208

Conclusion

In conclusion, Insulet (

PODD, Financial) appears to be significantly undervalued. Its financial condition and profitability are fair, but its growth ranks lower than 51.86% of companies in the Medical Devices & Instruments industry. To learn more about Insulet stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

To find out high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, please check out the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.