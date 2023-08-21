Is Teledyne Technologies (TDY) Modestly Undervalued? An In-depth Valuation Analysis

Exploring the intrinsic value of Teledyne Technologies Inc (TDY) based on the GF Value, financial strength, profitability, and growth.

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Summary
  • GF Value analysis of TDY
Article's Main Image

Teledyne Technologies Inc (

TDY, Financial) witnessed a daily gain of 4.42%, despite a 3-month loss of -3.28%. The company's Earnings Per Share (EPS) stands at 16.08. But is the stock modestly undervalued? This article aims to provide a comprehensive valuation analysis of Teledyne Technologies (TDY) to answer this question.

Company Introduction

Teledyne Technologies Inc is a technology company that sells to industrial markets, with a significant proportion of its revenue coming from contracts with the U.S. government. The company operates in four segments: instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems. With a market cap of $18.80 billion and sales of $5.60 billion, the company's stock price stands at $400.33, while its GF Value, an estimation of fair value, is $472.73. This suggests that the stock might be modestly undervalued.

1691113628436004864.png

Understanding GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure that represents the intrinsic value of a stock. It is calculated based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates. If the stock price is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. Conversely, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher.

Teledyne Technologies (

TDY, Financial) is estimated to be modestly undervalued based on the GF Value. This suggests that the long-term return of its stock is likely to be higher than its business growth.

1691113730202402816.png

Financial Strength

Investing in companies with poor financial strength carries a higher risk of permanent loss. A look at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage can provide a clear understanding of a company's financial strength. With a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.11, Teledyne Technologies fares worse than 94.15% of companies in the hardware industry. However, its overall financial strength is 6 out of 10, indicating fair financial health.

1691113842135793664.png

Profitability and Growth

Investing in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over the long term, carries less risk. Teledyne Technologies has been profitable 10 years over the past decade, with an operating margin of 18.2%, ranking better than 90.79% of companies in the hardware industry. The company's profitability rank is 9 out of 10, indicating strong profitability.

Growth is a crucial factor in a company's valuation. Teledyne Technologies' 3-year average annual revenue growth rate is 10.7%, ranking better than 69.08% of companies in the hardware industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 19.9%, ranking better than 66.02% of companies in the hardware industry.

Evaluating ROIC and WACC

Comparing a company's Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) to its Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC) can provide insights into its profitability. Over the past 12 months, Teledyne Technologies' ROIC was 6.64, while its WACC was 9.2.

1691113906044403712.png

Conclusion

Based on the analysis, Teledyne Technologies (

TDY, Financial) stock appears to be modestly undervalued. The company's financial condition is fair, and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks better than 66.02% of companies in the hardware industry. To learn more about Teledyne Technologies stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

For high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, check out the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.